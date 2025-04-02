Forget the days of just four making it to Europe’s premier competition, next season could see seven English teams enter the Champions League.

UEFA coefficients, it’s the reason we all got into football. Regardless of how much that term may send you instantly to sleep, for fans of the clubs competing at the upper end of the Premier League, it is something they will hear a lot as we head into the final stage of the year.

The revamped Champions League means that there could be seven English teams in the competition next season and here’s what needs to happen for that to become a reality.

How can seven Premier League teams qualify for the Champions League next year?

The top four

As has been the case since the 2018–19 season, the top four of the Premier League automatically qualify for the group stage of the competition.

As it stands, Liverpool, Arsenal and Nottingham Forest look likely to do just that while a number of teams are close to fourth. Cruelty Chelsea are there on 49 points but Manchester City, Newcastle and Brighton are all within a couple of points of the London club.

Fifth place

This is where UEFA’s coefficient ranking comes in. The organiser of European football hands out points to a country based on how their teams do in European competitions and the ones with the most points, get the most Champions League spots.

As to how teams earn points, it looks like this:

Champions League

4pts – Group stage participation

5pts – Round of 16

1pt – Quarter-final, Semi-final, Final

Europa League

4pts – Group winners

2pts – Group runners-up

1pt – Round of 16, Quarter-final, Semi-final, Final

Europa Conference League

2pts – Group winners

1pt – Group runners-up

1pt – Semi-final, Final

The country’s total number of points is then divided by the number of teams that entered Europe from that country that season.

England is currently top on 24.250 points ahead of Spain’s 21.678, Italy’s 19.937 and Germany’s 17.921.

As it stands, England has five teams left in Europe with Aston Villa and Arsenal in the Champions League, Manchester United and Tottenham in the Europa League and Chelsea in the Conference League. England therefore needs one more win or two draws in any of the competitions to ensure the fifth spot gets Champions League next year.

What about more than five teams?

UEFA lifted the five-team cap on Champions League entries this season so in theory, England could have a maximum of seven teams qualify but certain scenarios would have to play out.

If anyone remembers the days of Liverpool winning the tournament having failed to reach the top four and UEFA hastily giving them a qualifying spot, life is much easier for the winner now with them granted an automatic group stage place.

The winner of the Europa League also gets a Champions League spot.

So England could have seven teams in the competition next season if the following occurs:

Liverpool, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, Manchester City and Newcastle quality through league position.

Aston Villa qualify as Champions League winners.

Manchester United or Tottenham qualify as Europa League winners.

What about the other European competitions?

In theory, up to 11th place in the Premier League could be playing in Europe next season, granted it would mean a certain set of results taking place.

If we look at the domestic cups, Newcastle as winners of the Carabao Cup have been given a Conference League spot at least but that will be upgraded should they finish in a Champions or Europa League spot. That Conference League spot would then be given based on league position.

The winner of the FA Cup will also qualify for the Europa League, however, if that club finishes in the top six then the Europa League spot would also be given based on league position.

So for 11 teams to reach Europe next year, the following would need to occur:

England must earn a fifth Champions League spot through UEFA’s coefficient

Aston Villa or Arsenal win the Champions League but finish outside the top five.

Manchester United or Tottenham win the Europa League while Chelsea win the Conference League but move out of the automatic qualifying position in the league.

Newcastle meanwhile would have to qualify for at least the Europa League through their league position.

If that occurs then there would be seven Champions League teams, three Europa League teams and one Conference League team from the Premier League next season.

