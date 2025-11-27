Scoring goals in the Champions League is one thing, but there are those in the competition’s history who have scored mind-blowingly fast hat-tricks.

Rarely does a player strike twice in quick succession, but netting a third time shortly after is even rarer.

With that in mind, we’ve decided to chart the five fastest hat-tricks in Champions League history

5. Robert Lewandowski (10 minutes, 22 seconds)

Lewandowski scored the quickest hat-trick from the start of a Champions League match when Bayern Munich pummeled RB Salzburg in 2022.

The prolific Pole netted his hat-trick within 23 minutes as Bayern won 7-1 in this last 16 match. They went out in the quarters to Villarreal, meaning it was all pointless really.

But Lewandowski broke the previous record held by Marco Simone of AC Milan, who needed until the 24th minute to secure his hat trick in a 1996 match against Rosenborg.

4. Mike Newell (Nine minutes, 17 seconds)

The polar bear in Arkansas of this list, Blackburn striker Newell scored a quick-fire treble against Rosenborg in what will surely be the last ever Champions League match at Ewood Park.

Rovers’ 1995-96 campaign is best remembered for David Batty and Graeme Le Saux fighting each other against Spartak Moscow, with this win against their Norwegian opponents their only success in six matches.

Newell’s nine-minute hat-trick helped Blackburn triumph 4-1, but the English champions finished rock bottom of a group that also contained Legia Warsaw.

It will be a long time before another Premier League winner finishes below teams from Norway, Poland and Russia in the Champions League.

3. Bafetimbi Gomis (Eight minutes, 45 seconds)

Lyon were past their glorious noughties peak by the time Gomis plundered four goals against Dinamo Zagreb in a 7-1 victory.

The striker, who would later play in the Premier League for Swansea, was in lethal form during this 2011 match.

Lyon went into the game knowing they needed to win and Ajax to lose – with a seven-goal swing – to qualify for the last 16.

Real Madrid’s 3-0 win in Amsterdam did some of the work, before Gomis did the rest. Never give up.

2. Kylian Mbappe (Six minutes, 42 seconds)

Olympiacos took a surprise lead against Real Madrid in November 2025, before Mbappe stepped in to end any prospect of romance.

The Frenchman scored three times in just under seven minutes to deflate the hostile atmosphere in Piraeus, eventually adding a fourth as Madrid won 4-3.

“I feel good, I’m very happy,” he said afterwards. “Scoring goals is always a pleasure for me. My team-mates give me lots of great passes.” Quite.

1. Mohamed Salah (Six minutes, 12 seconds)

Salah secured his place in the record books with the fastest Champions League hat-trick in October 2022, as Liverpool provided a masterclass at Ibrox against Rangers.

Coming on as a 68th-minute substitute, Salah scored in the 76th, 80th and 81st minutes as Jurgen Klopp’s team demolished their Scottish opponents 7-1.

Interestingly, all three goals were assisted by Diogo Jota, who himself came off the bench in the 73rd minute.

His hat-trick is one of just six in the history of the competition by a substitute, putting him alongside Uwe Rosler, Joseba Llorente, Walter Pandiani, Mbappe and Marcus Rashford.

READ NEXT: The 10 players with the most Champions League assists: KDB overtakes Xavi, Iniesta…



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player to score 4+ goals in a single Champions League match?

