There are some huge names out of contract at the end of the season, including era-defining legends from Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Barcelona.

Incredibly, you could assemble an entire XI of Champions League winners this summer without paying a single transfer fee. We’d love to see a particularly ambitious, slightly mad chairman try to put this lot together with an Expendables vibe.

Here’s a full XI of Champions League-winning football royalty who are available to sign for FREE at the end of the season. This lot have won the competition 23 times between them.

GK: Manuel Neuer

To be fair, this one’s a bit of a technicality.

The 40-year-old has hinted at signing another contract extension with Bayern Munich. We can’t see any scenario besides that or him finally deciding to hang up his gloves, and we’ll be amazed if he’s standing between the sticks somewhere else next season.

Honourable mention to Stefan Ortega, who warmed the bench in Man City’s 2023 Champions League victory and boasts a winner’s medal. The German only signed a short-team deal with Nottingham Forest in January.

RB: Dani Carvajal

The Real Madrid captain has won six Champions Leagues with his boyhood club, and scored in their most recent final victory in 2024.

He signed his last deal back in October 2024, the club offering its support after a serious ACL injury not long before. That expires at the end of this season and there is no news yet of a further extension.

“I recently recovered, all I want is to train and enjoy playing,” he said in January.

“The club is fully on board with me. I need to play to see the level I can deliver on the pitch. As long as we’re on the same page, there won’t be any issues.”

Los Blancos stalwarts Sergio Ramos, Nacho and Lucas Vazquez have all departed in recent years and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Carvajal is next in line for an emotional goodbye.

He’s struggled for gametime of late, following the addition of Trent Alexander-Arnold. One last big payday out in the Middle East? We could see it.

CB: Antonio Rudiger

Another big figure in Real Madrid’s dressing room, the Germany international has added a further two Champions League medals to the one he won with Chelsea back in 2021.

Back in November, Marca reported that the club and Rudiger’s representatives had agreed to pause contract negotiations until 2026. We’re still waiting to hear if they’ve resumed.

Injury issues have seen the 33-year-old reduced to just 20 appearances in all competitions this season, although he has recently featured in every minute of their all-important Champions League knockout matches.

Rudiger would be difficult to replace.

CB: John Stones

The defender rolled back the years to play a key role in Manchester City finally ending their Champions League hoodoo back in 2023.

Pep Guardiola converted him into a makeshift midfielder proved a masterstroke, and Inter struggled to deal with the unorthodox role he played in the final.

Unfortunately, recurring injury issues have denied him a regular first-team role over the past three seasons and a quiet exit looks likely this summer.

His excellent performance in City’s FA Cup victory away to Newcastle last month shows that there’s still a more than useful player there if he’s fit and available. A big if, though.

LB: Andrew Robertson

The Scotland international started alongside Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold in all three of Liverpool’s Champions League final appearances under Jurgen Klopp, winning the middle one against Tottenham in 2019.

He demonstrated his enduring reliability in last season’s Premier League title victory, and was decent enough against Fulham at the weekend, but he’s been gradually phased out after being usurped by Milos Kerkez.

Robertson has recently announced he’ll be leaving at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

“I want to play, so that was where the discussions came,” he revealed.

“It’s not like I’ve knocked back a contract or anything, there was no contract on the table. It was a conversation we all had. It was a conversation of: ‘Okay, this is what I want to do, I want to play and I believe I’ve still got the ability to play’. I think I have showed that this season.”

Tottenham seems a natural fit… if they’re still a Premier League club.

DM: Casemiro

Jamie Carragher was made to eat his “leave the football before the football leaves you” quip after a rejuvenated Casemiro has played a key role in Manchester United’s revival.

It’s probably the right time for both parties to go there seperate ways, with Manchester United currently in the market for a long-term successor. Sounds like MLS is on the cards.

Other midfield options include Fabinho, who is somehow still getting call-ups for Brazil, and a 35-year-old Georginio Wijnaldum. Slim pickings.

CM: Leon Goretzka

Goretzka’s physical presence in the centre of the park was a vital component of Bayern’s 2019-20 treble. His steel was the perfect complement to Thiago Alcantara’s silk at the base of Hansi Flick’s midfield.

He’s remained a useful player under Vincent Kompany, having started 20 Bundesliga matches this season.

He has taken more of a backseat role with just one start in the Champions League, and the more technical Aleksandar Pavlovic preferred against elite-level opposition.

That looks to be the way Bayern are heading, with an exit on a free transfer looking the likeliest outcome. AC Milan are reportedly preparing a three-year, €5million-per-season contract for the 31-year-old.

CM: Bernardo Silva

Every summer, one big player seems to leave City. From David Silva, Vincent Kompany and Sergio Aguero to Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne more recently.

Silva appears to be next. The club captain has remained tight-lipped about his future, but assistant coach Pep Lijnders recently let slip that he’ll be leaving at the end of his contract.

Barcelona have been linked over every transfer window in recent memory and we could see him finally getting to enjoy the warmer climes of Catalonia after nine years of hard graft in rainy Manchester.

Honourable mention for six-time(!) winner Luka Modric, who only signed a one-year deal at AC Milan last summer.

Modric would have been a shoo-in for this XI, but the Serie A giants reportedly hold an option to trigger a one-year extension – something we imagine will be a simple formality, given how indispensable he’s looked for them, even at the age of 40.

FWR: Mohamed Salah

Liverpool’s Egyptian King signed a two-year contract extension only last summer, but after an awkward and difficult 2025-26 campaign, an agreement has been reached for him to leave on a free.

The lack of a transfer fee presumably keeps his options open. Gargantuan wages in the Saudi Pro League will surely appeal but we wouldn’t be shocked if he returns to Serie A and has another go or two at winning the Champions League.

Salah might be 33 and visibly slowing down, but he’s still sprightly by Italian standards.

ST: Robert Lewandowski

Rumours of a contract extension continue to rumble on for Lewandowski, who is finally looking every one of his 37 years, on track for his lowest goalscoring return since his debut season at Borussia Dortmund an age ago.

Given Barcelona’s financial issues and Lewandowski’s drive, it wouldn’t be a total shock to see him renew for one more year on a reduced salary.

Equally, we could easily see him enjoying an Indian summer at a club like AC Milan or Juventus. Or scoring shedloads for an MLS club.

FWL: Sadio Mane

Forgotten man Mane is nearing the end of the three-year deal he signed with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr after his inauspicious stint with Bayern.

We can’t see the former Liverpool winger returning to a top European club, but his talismanic performances in Senegal’s recent AFCON victory was evidence he shouldn’t be considering retirement any time soon.

A big payout at another Saudi Pro League outfit would tick a lot of boxes, with Karim Benzema recently setting that precedent after moving from Al-Ittihad to Al-Hilal.

Neymar’s contract with Santos also expires later this year, but the Brazilian schedule matches the calendar year.

The Brazilian won’t be available in the summer, but a move to MLS ahead of their 2027 season wouldn’t shock us.

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