Cristiano Ronaldo remains the standard-bearer when it comes to Champions League goals.

So it’s quite the feat for Harry Kane to stand almost level with the Manchester United and Real Madrid icon in terms of his goals-per-game ratio in Europe’s most prestigious cup competition.

Ronaldo’s overall tally of 140 goals in the competition is unlikely to ever be surpassed, although the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland will back themselves to give it a good go.

But Ronaldo doesn’t quite boast the best goalscoring ratio in the history of the European Cup.

It’s actually remarkable that Ronaldo’s goalscoring ratio is as high at is, given that he failed to score a single goal in his first 27 outings in the competition for Manchester United, a goalscoring drought that’s difficult to comprehend when you consider what he went on to do.

He certainly made up for lost time, though, having scored 105 goals in 101 Champions League matches across his nine years at Real Madrid.

Of players to score 25 or more goals in the competition, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner sits behind five players – including his great rival Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo’s ratio of 0.77 goals per game in the Champions League is marginally worse than Messi’s ratio of 0.79; the Argentinian notched 129 goals in 163 appearances, while Ronaldo registered 140 goals in 183 games.

20th century legends including Gerd Muller, Ferenc Puskas and Alfredo Di Stefano – 11 European Cups between them – also stand above Ronaldo in the goal-per-game rankings, alongside Erling Haaland, who has scored 57 goals in 58 appearances for Red Bull Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City.

Robert Lewandowski and Ruud van Nistelrooy, third and ninth in the all-time goalscoring charts, both boast the same goalscoring ratio (0.77) as Ronaldo, while Kane is just marginally behind on 0.76 goals per game.

At the time of writing, Kane has scored 50 goals in 66 Champions League appearances for Tottenham (21 in 32) and Bayern Munich (29 in 34).

But with Kane still likely to have a fair few years ahead at the elite European level, that number is liable to change. And it could yet improve if he maintains his current, outrageous, goalscoring form.

The England captain has scored 48 goals in all competitions for Bayern this season, including 10 in the Champions League. Only Kylian Mbappe has scored more in the competition.

It will take more than just one goal for the needle to move with Kane’s goalscoring ratio, but not much more.

For example, if he scores three goals across the two legs of Bayern’s upcoming quarter-final against Real Madrid, his goalscoring ratio will jump up to 0.779 goals per game (to be exact). That would put him just ahead of Ronaldo’s 0.765 — if we’re splitting hairs over the decimals.

Ignoring the immediacy of the next game or two, Kane’s Champions League goalscoring ratio is liable to fluctuate. But it would be no shock to see him inch ahead of Ronaldo’s rate and remain up there until he eventually hangs up his boots.

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