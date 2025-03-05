Harry Kane is a leading goal-scorer in almost every competition he plays in and the Champions League is no different.

With goals in seven different Champions League campaigns, the English captain is in the top 25 all-time goal-scorers as he tries to get his hands on the elusive prize with Bayern.

Here’s the 31-year-old’s record in the competition as well how he compares to Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

2016-17: Three games, two goals, zero assist – Group Stage

Kane made his Champions League debut under Mauricio Pochettino in 2016 as he started up front against Monaco in the opening round of Group E.

It was a debut to forget though with Kane failing to score, picking up a yellow in the 35th minute and watching Spurs fall to a 2-1 defeat to a Monaco side that fielded Radamel Falcao, Bernardo Silva and Fabinho.

An ankle injury ruled jim out of the next three games but he returned to score away at Monaco and then at home to CSKA Moscow. However, Spurs exited at the group stage.

2017-18: Seven games, six goals, two assist – Round of 16

In a group featuring Dortmund, Madrid and APOEL Nicosia, Spurs were the surprise winners having gone unbeaten and won all but one game.

Kane scored six goals, including a first Champions League hat-trick, but despite scoring again, Kane’s team left the tournament in the Round of 16 at the hands of Juventus.

2018-19: Nine games, five goals, one assist – Final

Spurs may have made it to the final of the 2017-18 Champions League but they largely did it without Kane as a torn ankle ligament kept him out of the first left of the last 16 against Dortmund and then a ligament injury ruled him out of the second leg of the quarters and both semi-finals.

Despite missing their talismanic striker, Spurs progressed at the expense of Ajax and Kane was rushed back too soon for the final against Liverpool. An early penalty scored by Mohamed Salah set the tone and a half-fit Kane could do little to prevent Liverpool’s victory.

2019-20: Five games, six goals, zero assist – Round of 16

Injury again plagued Kane’s campaign in the 2019-20 season with a torn thigh muscle ruling him out of their Round of 16 tie against Leipzig after SPur finished runners up in Group B.

With Kane watching on from the sidelines, Spurs lost both legs in the season that saw Pochettino sacked.

2022-23: 13 games, seven goals, two assists – Round of 16

Having missed out for the previous two seasons, Kane returned to Champions League action in 2022 but it was a familiar story for the English striker.

One goal in the group stage helped Spurs to the top of Group D but they were drawn against AC Milan in the last 16.

Spurs lost 1-0 at the San Siro before a 0-0 draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to send them out of the competition.

2023-24: 12 games, eight goals, four assists – Semi-Finals

Having left Spurs in search of a trophy, Kane’s first season at six-time winners Bayern Munich saw them reach the semi-finals with the striker in fine goal-scoring form.

He scored in every round, including four in the group stages and a goal away at Arsenal in the quarters, but Bayern came up against Real Madrid in the semis.

A 2-2 draw at the Allianz was not enough as Madrid won the home leg 2-1 on their way to a 15th European trophy.

2024-25: Nine games, seven goals, zero assist

So far this season, Kane has missed just one of Bayern’s Champions League games having sat out the Group Stage tie away to Shakhtar.

He started the year with four goals against Zagreb and scored the only goal in a 4-1 defeat at Barcelona.

In the knockout round, he scored what proved to be the winning goal against Celtic to set up a last 16 match against German rivals Bayer Leverkusen.

How does Harry Kane compare to Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in the Champions League?

Harry Kane

Appearances: 53

Goals: 36

Assists: 10

Hat-tricks: 2

Penalties: 10/11 ⭐ (90%⭐)

Game-winning goals: 11

Minutes per goal: 129

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 178

Minutes per goal or assist: 101

Group Stage Appearances (Goals) [Assists]: 37 (29) [9]

Knockout Phase Play-Offs Appearances (Goals) [Assists]: 2 ⭐ (1) [0]

Round Of 16 Appearances (Goals) [Assists]: 7 (4) [0]

Quarter-Final Appearances (Goals) [Assists]: 3 (1) [0]

Final Appearances (Goals) [Assists]: 1⭐ (0) [0]

Kylian Mbappe

Appearances: 84 ⭐

Goals: 55 ⭐

Assists: 25 ⭐

Hat-tricks: 3 ⭐

Penalties: 6/8 (75%)

Game-winning goals: 13 ⭐

Minutes per goal: 122

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 137

Minutes per goal or assist: 85

Group Stage Appearances (Goals) [Assists]: 51⭐ (31) [22⭐]

Knockout Phase Play-Offs Appearances (Goals) [Assists]: 2 ⭐ (4⭐) [0]

Round Of 16 Appearances (Goals) [Assists]: 17⭐ (12) [2⭐]

Quarter-Final Appearances (Goals) [Assists]: 7⭐ (7⭐) [1]

Semi-Final Appearances (Goals) [Assists]: 6⭐ (1⭐) [0]

Final Appearances (Goals) [Assists]: 1⭐ (0) [0]

Erling Haaland

Appearances: 48

Goals: 49

Assists: 5

Hat-tricks: 2

Penalties: 8/10 (80%)

Game-winning goals: 10

Minutes per goal: 79 ⭐

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 94 ⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 73 ⭐

Group Stage Appearances (Goals) [Assists]: 30 (33⭐) [2]

Knockout Phase Play-Offs Appearances (Goals) [Assists]: 1 (2) [0]

Round Of 16 Appearances (Goals) [Assists]: 8 (14⭐) [1]

Quarter-Final Appearances (Goals) [Assists]: 6 (2) [2⭐]

Semi-Final Appearances (Goals) [Assists]: 2 (0) [0]

Final Appearances (Goals) [Assists]: 1⭐ (0) [0]