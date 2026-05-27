The world’s best players all want to play in the Champions League, but not all of them can make it every year.

Even with five qualification spots given to two countries – England and Spain this year – some top talent is bound to miss out. Could that prompt anyone to look for a move this summer?

We’ve picked out an XI of players whose teams haven’t finished in the Champions League spots this season.

GK: Mike Maignan

AC Milan had to fend off interest in Maignan last summer after failing to qualify for Europe at all. Despite Chelsea’s best efforts, though, he stuck around at San Siro.

Maignan will be France’s starting goalkeeper at the World Cup this summer.

It should be a nice distraction from the turmoil at his club, who have sacked their head coach, sporting director, CEO and technical director after throwing away a top-four berth on the last day of the Serie A season and finishing fifth.

As for those on the pitch, Maignan – who has more than 30 Champions League appearances to his name from seasons gone by – is one of those with the least blame attached.

RB: Reece James

James looks to have the right-back berth nailed down for England at the World Cup this summer, although he has also played in midfield this season.

Wherever he’s been deployed, it’s been good to see him back fit and playing regularly again.

He made eight appearances in the Champions League for Chelsea, but won’t be doing so next season after their mid-table finish.

CB: Bremer

Bremer bounced back from an ACL injury to make 31 appearances for Juventus this season, four of which were in the Champions League.

But a return to Europa League level is beckoning for the Brazilian and his teammates after they slipped to sixth in Serie A.

The 29-year-old Bremer has been included in Brazil’s squad for the World Cup.

CB: Micky van de Ven

Tottenham, of course, were absolutely nowhere near Champions League contention this season.

If they were going to be playing in anything starting with ‘Champions’ next season, it looked like it was going to be the Championship.

They secured safety on the final day of the season, but will still face a tough summer where more stable clubs will eye their better players.

Pacy left-footed centre-back Van de Ven is among those likely to draw the most interest.

The Dutchman made his Champions League debut with Spurs this season, playing eight times and scoring twice.

LB: Alex Grimaldo

It was a close call between two Spaniards for the left-back spot here. Chelsea’s Cucurella tends to start over Bayer Leverkusen’s Alex Grimaldo for their country, but we can’t look past the latter’s numbers.

Very much a wing-back, Grimaldo scored eight goals and got as many assists from 29 games in the Bundesliga this season. He also got four goals (the most of any defender) and three assists in the Champions League.

It was a turbulent campaign for Leverkusen in their post-Xabi Alonso era, though, with Erik ten Hag sacked early on.

The 2024 German champions could only finish sixth in the Bundesliga this time around.

Interestingly, the 30-year-old Grimaldo is approaching the last 12 months of his contract.

CM: Moises Caicedo

When Chelsea spent a nine-figure sum on Caicedo, they were hoping it would translate to helping them become a major European force.

Caicedo has proven himself as a solid player for the Blues and they did go on to win the Club World Cup, but there’ll be no European football at all at Stamford Bridge next season.

CM: Enzo Fernandez

When Chelsea spent a nine-figure sum on Fernandez… you get the picture.

The Argentine midfielder got pulses racing when he hinted at a move to Real Madrid a few months ago. He’s going to be tough to prise away from Chelsea, but they could face some kind of pressure over his future.

Real Madrid are a turbulent club at the moment, but a Champions League club they remain, of course. Chelsea are not.

In fact, the number of goals Fernandez scored in the Premier League this season – 10 – was the same as the position Chelsea finished.

RW: Takefusa Kubo

Kubo has spent time at Barcelona and Real Madrid, without playing for either’s first team. Still, it tells you what you need to know about his talent.

The Japanese winger plies his trade for Real Sociedad these days. Still only 24, he has more than 100 La Liga appearances to his name for them.

Kubo played eight times in the Champions League for La Real a couple of years ago, but it’ll only be Europa League football on offer next season after their 10th-placed finish and Copa del Rey win.

AM: Kenan Yildiz

Already the bearer of the Juventus number 10 shirt at the age of 21, Yildiz has genuine star potential.

He hit double figures of Serie A goals this season, but Juventus fell to a sixth-placed finish, which means Europa League football next term.

Yildiz has played 20 times in the Champions League so far for Juve, scoring twice.

LW: Nico Williams

A major international tournament is about to roll around and that’s usually a good time for Williams to remind everyone how good he is.

It hasn’t been a vintage season for the Athletic Club winger due to injury, but he still got 10 La Liga goal contributions.

He’ll be hoping to light up the World Cup with Spain. If he does, it’ll no doubt make people wonder how long Athletic can keep hold of him.

Yes, they have him under contract for another – checks notes – nine years, and their Basque-player policy tends to become a two-way stream of loyalty.

But Williams, who turns 24 this summer, seems destined for the highest levels. He played three times in the Champions League with Athletic this season, but they finished in the bottom half of La Liga.

CF: Rafael Leao

Usually a left winger, Leao remodelled himself as part of a strike partnership within AC Milan’s shift to a 3-5-2 formation under Max Allegri this season.

The Portuguese forward scored nine goals along the way, but may now be questioning his future.

Turning 27 this summer, Leao should be hitting his prime. But Milan had no European football to offer him this season and it’ll just be the Europa League next season if he stays.

Leao has played 30 times in the Champions League for Milan in the past, scoring six goals and providing seven assists.

With two years left on his contract, there could be an opportunity there for someone if they fancy a revitalisation project.

Subs: Marco Carnesecchi (Atalanta), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Luka Modric (AC Milan), Ederson (Atalanta), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Maghnes Akliouche (Monaco), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

READ MORE: 2026 Ballon d’Or Power Rankings: Race remains wide open as 2025-26 season concludes

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every winner of the European Golden Shoe since 2000?