Kylian Mbappe has now scored 60 goals in the Champions League, but how long did it take him to reach that tally compared to Cristiano Ronaldo? We’ve crunched the numbers.

The Frenchman is now the sixth-highest scoring player in the competition, having recently overtaken the likes of Thomas Muller and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Following his latest hat-trick against FC Kairat, he’s now scored 60 goals in the competition and he’s done it quicker than Ronaldo.

Last night was Mbappe’s 89th game in the Champions League, whereas Ronaldo needed 98 games to reach 60 goals.

Of course, Ronaldo spent his early years playing as a wide midfielder and didn’t become as proflifc in the competition until his last two years with United.

Mbappe on the other hand has always had a knack for scoring in Europe, ever since his breakthrough season with Monaco.

In total, six of his UCL goals came for Monaco, 42 of them for PSG and the remaining 12 have been scored for Real Madrid.

With five goals in his first two Champions League matches this season, the Frenchman has made a fine start to the 2025-26 campaign.

“Mbappe is at a time when he is decisive in all matches,” Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso told reporters after his latest hat-trick.

“He has that effectiveness and is clinical in front of the goal. We have to link up well with him.

“In the derby, he scored a spectacular goal and we need his quality to flourish.”

“I am very happy for his goals and also for the positive influence on his teammates. He is getting involved in the work and can have a spectacular season.”

Along with reaching 60 goals quicker than Ronaldo, the Frenchman has also produced more assists for his teammates in the Champions League, than Ronaldo had at this stage of his career.

In 89 matches, Mbappe has scored 60 goals, provided 27 assists and is averaging a goal contribution every 82.3 minutes in the competition.

Comparatively, Ronaldo had 21 assists at the same stage and was averaging a goal contribution every 101.3 minutes.

Of course, Mbappe reaching 60 goals quicker than Ronaldo is no guarantee that he’ll sustain his current scoring record, but there’s every chance that he could retire as the competition’s all-time top scorer.

As things stand, Mbappe still has another 80 goals to score until he catches up with Ronaldo’s tally of 140 goals.

Here’s the full breakdown of how long it took Mbappe and Ronaldo to reach 60 goals in the Champions League.

How long it took Mbappe to reach 60 UCL goals

Games: 89 ⭐

Goals: 60

Assists: 27 ⭐

Goals and assists: 87 ⭐

Penalty goals: 9 ⭐

Minutes per goal: 119.3 ⭐

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 140.3 ⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 82.3 ⭐

How long it took Ronaldo to reach 60 UCL goals

Games: 98

Goals: 61 ⭐

Assists: 21

Goals and assists: 82

Penalty goals: 5

Minutes per goal: 136.1

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 148.3

Minutes per goal or assist: 101.3

READ NEXT: Fastest players to 50 Champions League goals: Haaland beats Messi, Ronaldo…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the top 20 Champions League goalscorers of the 2000s?