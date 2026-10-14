Yamal is writing his name into the history books

Lamine Yamal got two assists for Barcelona in their 4-1 win over Galatasaray on Tuesday night – and you wouldn’t believe some of the iconic players he already has more assists than in the Champions League.

It’s well noted that Yamal has had an extraordinary start to his career, breaking several records along the way. Still only 19, he’s already surpassed some legends for Champions League assists.

His second against Galatasaray was his 13th overall in the tournament, putting him level with the likes of Philipp Lahm, Deco and Andriy Shevchenko.

It only took Yamal six games in the Champions League to make his first assist back in December 2023, despite him only being 16 years old at the time.

And since then, he’s overtaken some genuine greats – including this lot…

Steven Gerrard

A Champions League winner with Liverpool after one of the most famous finals of all time in 2005, Gerrard was a driving force for his side.

He played 73 times in the Champions League for Liverpool, including one special demolition of Real Madrid, making 12 assists in that time.

David Silva

One of the most technically gifted playmakers to grace the Premier League, Silva is in its top 10 for all-time assists.

But like Gerrard, he only made 12 in the Champions League – a couple for Valencia, but most for Manchester City.

Fun fact: he’s just come out of retirement at 40 to go play in Hong Kong.

Paul Scholes

As a long-serving midfielder for a successful Manchester United side, you might have thought Scholes would have more Champions League assists to his name than 12.

But as good a playmaker as he was, chants about him scoring goals just had more of a ring to them than assisting – and they were backed up by evidence. He actually scored twice as many Champions League goals as he got assists.

Ronaldo

A certain other Ronaldo is the Champions League’s top assister of all time. But the Brazilian didn’t even crack double figures.

Granted, he was a striker more focused on scoring goals, but playing for the kind of clubs he did, it’s a bit surprising he didn’t set up more for some of the other stars around him.

Eden Hazard

Twice a Europa League winner with Chelsea, Hazard had to wait until his penultimate season with Real Madrid to go all the way in the Champions League.

He bowed out with 12 Champions League assists to his name. Most were for Chelsea, with a couple for Lille and Madrid either side.

Thiago Alcantara

While the most vivid memories of Thiago for English fans might be of him struggling to get going at Liverpool, he was once a trusted playmaker for Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

He won the Champions League with both of them, before being a runner-up with Liverpool and ending up on 12 assists in the competition.

Dennis Bergkamp

More than 90 assists in the Premier League for Arsenal. Fewer than 10 in the Champions League.

Bergkamp played 40 times in Europe’s biggest tournament, but wasn’t quite at his most effective in it. Except for this first touch.

Xabi Alonso

Alonso won the Champions League with Liverpool and Real Madrid, ultimately surpassing the milestone of 100 appearances in it during his swansong at Bayern Munich.

Surprisingly, though, he never even reached double figures of assists.

Rivaldo

Although he usually played in behind a main striker, Rivaldo was more of a goalscorer than an assister. And what a goalscorer too, we may add.

He played 73 times in the Champions League – for Barcelona, AC Milan and Olympiacos – but only made 11 assists.

Francesco Totti

Totti played 57 times in the Champions League, a figure that could have been greater if he’d left Roma for one of his long-time suitors like Real Madrid.

He has the records for most assists in Serie A history and for the Italy national team, but only got 12 in the Champions League. He never even made a semi-final.

David Villa

You’d think spending a decent chunk of your career alongside prime Lionel Messi at Barcelona would lead to lots of opportunities for assists. It did in La Liga, to be fair, but Villa never even reached double figures in the Champions League.

Yamal already has more than twice as many.

Yaya Toure

Toure made his Champions League bow with Olympiacos before winning the whole thing with Barcelona and then helping Manchester City establish themselves at that level.

His final appearance tally in the Champions League was 70, but he only averaged an assist every 10 games.

Honourable mentions: Juan Mata, Didier Drogba, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Sergio Aguero, Filippo Inzaghi, Sadio Mane, Pedro, Romario, Casemiro, James Rodriguez, Marc Overmars, Roy Keane, Michael Ballack.

READ MORE: The top goalscorers for club & country in 2026 so far: Kane, Yamal, Mbappe, Raphinha…

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