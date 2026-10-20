He only needs a couple more

Lamine Yamal is on a mission. The Barcelona forward is etching his name next to the greats at an incredible rate with every goal and assist.

He’s already overtaken the likes of Steven Gerrard, Eden Hazard and David Silva for all-time Champions League assists thanks to his pair against Galatasaray on Tuesday.

But who else should be in his sights this season? He’s now on 13 for his career and should be able to aim high.

We reckon he can overtake these players over the next few months.

David Beckham

Just one more assist and Yamal will be level with Beckham on 14.

Beckham played more than 100 times in the Champions League across his spells with Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan and PSG.

Disclaimer – some sources, like Transfermarkt, have Beckham’s tally higher, but it says 13 on the UEFA website. It’s their competition, so we’re taking their word for it.

Andrea Pirlo

Up next on 15 is Pirlo, an absolute magician of a midfielder.

Pirlo twice won the Champions League with AC Milan and was a two-time runner-up as well (once with Milan and once with Juventus).

Like Beckham, he can boast more than 100 Champions League appearances. Yamal, by the way, currently has 35.

Marco Reus

A rare face of modern-day loyalty, Reus is also on 15 Champions League assists – all from his time with Borussia Dortmund.

He played 72 times in the Champions League before heading off to MLS, just after becoming a runner-up for the second time.

Luis Figo

When Yamal does get to 15, he’ll also be matching Figo. He’s probably best off not matching his decision to quit Barcelona for Real Madrid, though.

Figo was a Ballon d’Or winner at his very best and that’s the level Yamal is striving for.

It’s worth noting that like Beckham, there are different tallies for Figo’s Champions League assists – and the next two names on this list.

Thierry Henry

Going up to 16, ex-Arsenal, Monaco and Barcelona forward Henry could also be surpassed.

We obviously think of him as more of a goalscorer, but he was an attacking talent capable of playing anywhere and making an impact.

That meant he was just as likely to create chances (remember his 20 assists in a single Premier League season?) as he was to convert them.

Raul

Raul was once able to stand proud as the Champions League’s all-time top scorer until Cristiano Ronaldo set a new record to last (probably) forever.

But the Real Madrid legend was on hand to set up a few goals too: 16, in fact.

That’s a benchmark not out of reach for Yamal, although Raul’s goal tally of 71 will be. For now.

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