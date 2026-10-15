Kylian Mbappe has now made 100 Champions League appearances – and his stats are astonishingly good, even when you compare them to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mbappe marked his century of games in Europe’s elite competition with a goal, scoring for Real Madrid in a bonkers 4-3 win against Roma in October 2026.

He scored six in his first campaign with Monaco, no mean feat for a teenager, before joining PSG in 2017.

Another 42 goals from 64 games followed for the French juggernauts, but Mbappe was a beaten finalist with them in 2020 and left four years later.

The 27-year-old claimed the golden boot in 2026 with an impressive 15 goals – as many as he’d scored in the previous two seasons combined. But a winner’s medal still eludes him.

Messi reached 100 Champions League appearances in 2015, during the second leg of the semi-final with Bayern Munich. You may remember his 99th game, the one that left Jerome Boateng needing treatment for twisted blood.

At the time, Messi was the youngest player to reach 100 Champions League appearances at 28, but Mbappe has now beaten that record.

But the Barcelona legend was well on the way to his fourth Champions League title and outscored Mbappe, recording 77 goals to the latter’s 72.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo played his 100th Champions League game in April 2014. He marked it with two goals in the quarter-final first leg against Borussia Dortmund.

Like Messi, Ronaldo would lift the trophy shortly afterwards. It would be the second of five Champions League crowns for the evergreen Portuguese.

He is the competition’s all-time leading scorer with 140 goals, but was a relatively slow starter compared with Messi and Mbappe.

Ronaldo didn’t score in the Champions League until April 2007 and was on 64 by the time of his 100th game.

Here’s how Mbappe’s full record in the Champions League after 100 matches compares to Messi and Ronaldo after the same number of matches:

Kylian Mbappe

Games: 100

Goals: 72

Assists: 28

Goal contributions: 100

Minutes per goal: 112.1

Minutes per goal or assist: 80.7

Trophies won: N/A

Lionel Messi

Games: 100

Goals: 77

Assists: 23

Goal contributions: 100

Minutes per goal: 106

Minutes per goal or assist: 81.6

Champions League trophies won: 2006, 2009, 2011

Cristiano Ronaldo

Games: 100

Goals: 64

Assists: 21

Goal contributions: 85

Minutes per goal: 132.4

Minutes per goal or assist: 99.6

Champions League trophies won: 2008

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