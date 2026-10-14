Most goals in first 100 Champions League appearances: Mbappe, Messi, Ronaldo…

No surprise to see some of these faces here

Kylian Mbappe has reached the milestone of 100 Champions League appearances – but how does he rank for goals scored in that time?

More than 50 players have now played 100 times or more in the Champions League, with Mbappe the latest. He’s been one of the most effective in that time too, even if he’s yet to win the competition.

That will be much to his frustration, especially after he left Paris Saint-Germain for Real Madrid and then saw his old side win back-to-back Champions Leagues without him. What might have been.

But in terms of individual numbers, Mbappe is up there with the best.

Here are the players with the most goals from their first 100 Champions League games.

1. Robert Lewandowski – 81

Lewandowski has posted some insane goalscoring numbers throughout his career. He wasn’t far off being a goal-a-game striker in his pomp at Bayern Munich.

A 10-goal Champions League campaign in 2012-13 with runners-up Borussia Dortmund helped him become a household name.

He did even better when he finally got his hands on the trophy with Bayern in 2019-20, scoring 15 times along the way. In fewer games, too.

By the time of his 100th Champions League appearance, towards the twilight of his Bayern spell, Lewandowski had 81 goals to his name.

His final tally, once he’d done with Bayern and Barcelona, was 109 goals from 144 games.

2. Lionel Messi – 77

Yep, of course he’s here.

Messi said goodbye to European football in 2023 with 129 goals from 163 games in the Champions League behind him. There were five seasons at Barcelona when he hit double figures in the competition.

It should come as no surprise at all that his ratios stayed consistently strong. He reached 100 Champions League appearances in 2015 as Barcelona set out on their defence of the title.

At the time, Messi was the youngest player to reach 100 Champions League appearances at 28, but that record is now Mbappe’s.

3. Kylian Mbappe – 71

And, lack of a trophy aside, you have to say Mbappe’s been pretty impressive at this level.

He made just one Europa League appearance with Monaco before stepping up into the Champions League with them, scoring six goals from nine games at the first time of asking.

Another 42 goals from 64 games followed for PSG, but Mbappe was a beaten finalist with them in 2020.

Last season, his second with Real Madrid, he claimed the golden boot with an impressive 15 goals – as many as he’d scored in the previous two seasons combined.

4. Cristiano Ronaldo – 64

Yep, of course he’s here too.

We’d be surprised if anyone, even Mbappe, ever beats Ronaldo’s record of 140 Champions League goals. You never know, but it’ll take some doing.

He made his 100th Champions League appearance on Real Madrid’s journey to winning it in 2013-14, which was his second triumph after glory with Manchester United in 2007-08.

Ronaldo was in the form of his life in that 2013-14 Champions League campaign, scoring a record 17 goals.

He was then the star of Madrid’s three in a row between 2015 and 2018. You almost forget it took until April 2007 for his first Champions League goal.

5. Karim Benzema – 53

Or should we say one of the stars, because Benzema was too.

The former Lyon frontman reached his century of Champions League appearances in the third season of Madrid’s three-peat, when he’d go on to open the scoring in the final against Liverpool.

By that point, he’d already hit the milestone of 50 goals in the competition. But he wasn’t done there.

Benzema aged like a fine wine and scored 15 goals to help Madrid win yet another Champions League in 2021-22.

A year later, he bowed out with 90 Champions League goals behind him.

6. Raul – 51

Bit of a Real Madrid theme going on here, but this is the tournament they’ve usually come to their own in over the years. And Raul remains one of the most successful players to ever grace it.

In fact, he was the first to ever reach 100 Champions League appearances. He did so in February 2006, already a three-time winner by then.

Raul’s final benchmark of 71 Champions League goals (the last five of which were for Schalke) was the gold standard until Messi overtook him in 2014.

READ MORE: Everyone who has backed the Kylian Mbappe Ballon d’Or PR campaign: Mourinho, Henry…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Real Madrid’s top 20 Champions League appearance makers?