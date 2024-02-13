The 10 most valuable teenagers in the 2023-24 Champions League: Yamal, Gavi, Lewis…

Some brilliant teenage footballers are rising through the ranks right now and players from Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are all among the most valuable youngsters in this season’s Champions League.

These upcoming prospects in European football right now seem to have a huge future ahead of them, as they look to help their side win the most prestigious club competition in world football.

Using data from Transfermarkt, we have put together a list of the top 10 most valuable teenagers in the Champions League this season.

Note: We’ve not included Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) and Joao Neves (Benfica) after their clubs were eliminated in the group stages.

10. Arda Guler – €15million

Real Madrid beat Barcelona to Guler’s signature last summer and this Turkish delight has already signified his intent to conquer the Bernabeu with some impressive performances during his debut season in Spain.

Having missed the group stages with injuries, the 18-year-old has been named in the Madrid squad for the knockout stages which will start with a potentially tricky tie against RB Leipzig.

9. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens – €28million

Following in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham, Bynoe-Gittens swapped England for Borussia Dortmund and has blossomed into a fine attacking player.

Having joined the club from City in 2020, the winger produced enough flashes of talent for Dortmund to sign him up until 2028.

“We are convinced that his development is far from complete and are pleased that Jamie has decided ahead of time for a long-term future at BVB despite the great interest of several top clubs in Europe,” said Dortmund’s sporting director Sebastian Kehl.

=7. Arthur Vermeeren – €30million

Antwerp made the Champions League group stages for the first time in decades this season and players of the quality of Vermeeren played a significant role in the Belgian club’s renaissance.

The 19-year-old has attracted interest from clubs across Europe, including Barcelona and Premier League sides including Liverpool, United and West Ham.

But Atletico Madrid snapped up the midfielder in January, paying €18million for the Belgium international. He will feature against Internazionale in the last 16.

=7. Youssoufa Moukoko – €30million

Borussia Dortmund have an excellent track record when it comes to developing young strikers and Moukoko’s prowess is already well-documented.

The 19-year-old has scored three goals so far this season and has already been capped by the German national side. Keep an eye on him during Dortmund’s tie against PSV Eindhoven.

6. Rico Lewis – €38million

Lewis has come on leaps and bounds over the last 18 months and he doesn’t look out of place next to the superstars he plays alongside at Manchester City

His talents have recently been recognised by Gareth Southgate too who called Lewis up to the England squad in November.

Even if he doesn’t play every match, the future looks incredibly bright for the 18-year-old under Pep Guardiola. Perhaps he’ll receive minutes against FC Copenhagen?

5. Vitor Roque – €40million

Having recently arrived from Athletico Paranaense, Roque made his Barcelona debut in January 2024 against Las Palmas.

Given the promise the teenager showcased in Brazil and the lofty price that Barcelona paid to land him, there is an abundance of hype surrounding the 18-year-old right now.

“Vitor is very young, he will have minutes and will continue to be important,” Xavi told reporters. “I believe he is a player who has qualities that can help us a lot.”

Watch out for him as Barcelona tackle Serie A champions Napoli in the last 16.

4. Mathys Tel – €50million

Tottenham were interested in signing Tel from Bayern Munich in January, but were given short shrift by the Bundesliga giants – underlining his importance to the club.

“We consider [playing him for 90 minutes] every day, but the issue is that Mathys is handling this role [off the bench] so well at the moment that we don’t want to just abandon this role either,” Thomas Tuchel told reporters earlier this season.

“He can give us energy; he can score the decisive goal. It’s an extremely important role.

“If I let him play right from the start, I might be missing someone who can play this role with the same passion, dedication and quality. That’s why it’s a balancing act.”

Tel has scored six goals in all competitions this season, which is impressive considering all but three of his 25 appearances this campaign have come from the substitute bench.

Bayern Munich will be looking to forget their stuttering Bundesliga defence as they face Lazio for a place in the quarter-finals.

=2. Warren Zaire-Emery – €60million

PSG are perennial disappointments in the Champions League, crumbling at the first sign of pressure against similarily-stacked opponents – but perhaps the emergence of Zaire-Emery will change all that.

Still just 17, Zaire-Emery is enjoying a breakout season in Paris and has been widely tipped to make France’s Euro 2024 squad this summer.

The midfielder has certainly impressed manager Luis Enrique. “He’s a surprising player; young, and who does everything well, in attack and defence,” Enrique said last November.

“He has a good vision of the game, he knows how to make decisive passes. At his age, he is a perfect example for all young people who dream of becoming professionals. I am very happy for him.”

=2. Lamine Yamal – €60million

Sixteen years old, prodigiously gifted and the future of both Barcelona and Spain… some people just have all the luck.

1. Gavi – €90million

Barcelona’s angry ant is making a name for himself as a fiery customer, but his valuation of €90million suggests he’s more than a Tiki Taka Lee Cattermole.

Indeed, the Spain midfielder is the highest-valued teenager in this season’s Champions League and helped Barca clear the group stages for the first time since 2020-21.

But the youngster was injured on international duty and isn’t expected to play again this season. Shame.

