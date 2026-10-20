There is going to be some serious talent on display tonight.

It is the fixture between arguably the two best sides in the world currently, as Barcelona travel to PSG for their Champions League clash.

Both sides have a ridiculous level of talent within their team and have players that could walk into any other side in the world, but what if you combine the two?

We have done our best to merge the pair and create the best PSG and Barcelona combined XI.

GK: Joan Garcia

It’s an easy pick between the sticks, with Matvey Safonov looking far less reliable than an elite-level goalkeeper should.

Garcia meanwhile has taken over from Marc-Andre ter Stegen as Barca’s number one and even if he still can’t get in the Spain side, he is one of the best keepers in the world and exactly what his club want.

RB: Achraf Hakimi

It’s a battle between Cancelo and Hakimi for the right back spot but the PSG man takes it.

He’s rapid which means he can play all over the pitch and still not be out of position.

The Moroccan is very attack-focused, but showed in the way he shut out Jeremy Doku that he can also defend very well too. Probably the best right-back in world football.

CB: Pau Cubarsi

Barcelona have plenty of exciting young talents and Cubarsi is one of the best of them.

He’s still only 19 but plays like someone 10 years older. He is a perfect passer and able to pick out a man even when being closed down tightly.

CB: Marquinhos

Marquinhos is 32 now but still a central figure for the PSG defence.

In a very young team, he proves that experience matters but is not there just for morale. The Brazilian has already chipped in with three league goals this season and was very good against Manchester City last time out.

LB: Nuno Mendes

He will miss the game on Tuesday night but when fit, Mendes is the best option at left back.

The 24-year-old has got everything you would want from a modern full-back. He’s quick, strong and has a great attacking output too.

CM: Rodri

Selecting just three midfielders is probably the hardest task of this combined XI, but Rodri just sneaks in there over Fabian Ruiz and Pedri.

He has shown how good he is with both City and Spain and could be asked to play centre back against PSG with several injuries to the Barcelona team.

CM: Vitinha

Vitinha is probably the best midfielder in the world at the moment due to his ability to avoid the press of opposition.

The former Wolves player has become the metronome of the PSG midfield and a player that never seems to stop running.

He may not get the goals and assists of a Pedri but does so much more for the team.

CM: Joao Neves

Vitinha’s club and country midfield partner is just as important to the PSG team.

He averaged 2.5 tackles for PSG in the Champions League last year and won 58% of his duels despite being 5ft 8’.

He is also very strong at moving the ball forward. He averaged 6.8 line-breaking passes in the Champions League last season, putting him in the top 30%.

And then there’s the running.

Neves covered 148.5km in the competition last year, amongst the 5% best.

RW: Lamine Yamal

Desire Doue is an exciting talent but Yamal is an easy pick for the right wing.

He’s great at goalscoring. He’s great at dribbling. He’s compared to Lionel Messi. He can assist goals too.

Rarely has a teenager been so hyped but Yamal is so far proving that it is all worth it.

LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

While Anthony Gordon has started well in Spain, Kvaratskhelia still deserves this spot.

The Georgian was the third-top scorer in the Champions League last year and his ability to play with either foot, plus ridiculous technical ability, makes him a nightmare to defend against.

ST: Raphinha

It’s hard to not put a Ballon d’Or winner in, but the form of Raphinha this season means he deserves the spot.

Barcelona wanted Julian Alvarez to replace Robert Lewandowski but when they failed to land him, they stuck Raphinha in the nine and my has it worked.

The Brazilian has scored 12 goals in eight La Liga matches which is Messi/Ronaldo levels of goal-scoring. Not bad for someone who’s not even a natural striker.

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