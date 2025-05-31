Champions League final: How to watch PSG v Inter in the UK for free

The Champions League final between PSG and Inter Milan will be available to watch completely free in the UK.

TNT Sport, now owned by US company Discovery+, has the rights to the final on Saturday 31 May and is making it free to anybody who wants to watch the biggest game in European football.

Fans who have Discovery+ basic on their Amazon Prime Video subscription can already watch the final free here.

Those who do not have the package can download the Discovery+ app on their mobile device or phone and register to access the free live stream.

TNT usually charges £31.99 for a monthly pass throughout the football season, but traditionally allows fans to watch the Champions League final free.

The match between PSG and Inter will kick off at 8pm with coverage beginning two hours before kickoff live from the Allianz Arena in Munich.

PSG will be hoping to clinch their first ever Champions League title after losing in 2020, while Inter have three titles to their name with the most recent coming in 2010 under Jose Mourinho.

Inter were also beaten in the final in 2023 by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Simone Inzaghi’s Inter defeated Barcelona in a thrilling semi-final that saw two 3-3 draws before Inter clinched the win at the San Siro with a dramatic extra-time winner.

PSG’s progress was a little more serene as they comfortably defeated Arsenal to secure their final spot.

Inter’s key men include forward duo Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez, while goalkeeper Yann Sommer will be crucial to their ambitions.

PSG will rely on Balon d’Or candidate Ousmane Dembele, who can move a step closer to the coveted award with a winning performance in the final.

Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are expected to line up alongside Dembele in an attacking three.

Both sides will travel to the USA after the match to take part in the Club World Cup and attempt to win another trophy.

