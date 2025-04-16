Real Madrid vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream and kick off time

The Champions League quarter final second leg between Arsenal and Real Madrid is on a new TV channel this week after Arsenal’s heroics in the first leg.

Amazon Prime was lucky enough to hold the rights to show Arsenal’s stunning 3-0 victory over Real Madrid and it ensured a bumper viewership for the platform.

Arsenal fans who want to watch the team travel to the Bernabeu will have to tune in to TNT Sports to watch the second leg after Amazon chose the Villa vs PSG game for its weekly Champions League pick.

It means fans who do not have a TNT subscription will need to add the Discovery+ monthly pass to their Amazon Prime account to watch the game.

The monthly pass will also give fans access to the Bayern vs Inter quarter final, the Europa and Conference League games and Arsenal women’s Champions League semi final tie against Lyon next week.

The match kicks off at 8pm, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Arsenal won the first leg 3-0 at the Emirates thanks to Declan Rice’s two stunning free kicks and a smart finish from Mikel Merino.

However, Real Madrid players have been bullish about their chances of a comeback result at the Bernabeu. Jude Bellingham says: “It’s one of the worst results we could possibly imagine away from home and, for some reason, everyone thinks it’s nailed on that we’ll come back.

“It’s a nice feeling, I have to say. It means there’s a lot of trust in our talent. It means you’re at a club that is unlike any other, the best in the world. That’s what it represents and signifies to me.”

PSG, fresh off a narrow victory over Aston Villa in their quarter final, await the winners tonight in the semi final. The other half of the draw saw Barcelona progress after a win over Borussia Dortmund while Bayern take on Inter in the tournament’s other quarter final.

You can watch all of tonight’s action here.

