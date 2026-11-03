Michael Carrick may have been given a stay of execution as Manchester United manager, but there’s no respite with the challenges coming his way.

The writing was seemingly on the wall when United lost 3-0 to Bournemouth last weekend. Instead, he got to stay in post. Up next was a clash with Chelsea, who condemned United to a 2-0 defeat.

Now just two games remain until the international break and a chance for Carrick – or United – to reset.

But the first of those games could present United with a tough challenge as Roma come to town in the Champions League.

It’s a fixture that automatically evokes memories of that 7-1 win for United in the glory days. Carrick himself scored twice in that game in April 2007.

Even the last time these two sides were drawn against each other, United thrashed a wide-open Roma 6-2 in the first leg of their 2020-21 Europa League semi-final.

But if ever there was a time for Roma to exact revenge on the English side they have faced most in Europe over the years, it’s now.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side are a juggernaut in Serie A right now. From their first 10 games of the season, they’ve won seven and drawn three. Never before in their history have they scored more than the 28 goals they have now at this stage.

Gasperini built a reputation for aggressive, attacking football that could suffocate opponents during his time at Atalanta. It didn’t quite show at the start of his Roma reign this time last year, as they instead starting grinding out results that would eventually lead them back into the Champions League after seven years away.

Compared to their 28 goals from 10 games this season, Roma only had 10 from their first 10 last season. But they didn’t have Donyell Malen then.

United are about to see for themselves just what a dangerous striker Malen has become since his January move to Roma from Aston Villa.

He’d only been in the Premier League for a year and had done OK as a supporting option for Ollie Watkins, but was eager to prove he was definitely a centre-forward and Roma gave him that chance in January.

Since then, Malen has been one of Europe’s standout goalscorers across 2026. He finished last season with 15 goals for Roma and has 11 to his name already this season.

But Roma aren’t a one-man team. Their front-footed, free-flowing approach has seen 14 different players get on the scoresheet so far between Serie A and Champions League games. They have an exciting young core and experience where they need it.

What’s particularly impressive is that they haven’t let some big absences slow them down.

The Roma side that lines up against United will likely be deprived of chief creative talent Paulo Dybala, midfield engine of United fancy Manu Kone, dominant starting goalkeeper Mile Svilar and former captain Lorenzo Pellegrini. And yet Roma have still been churning out positive results.

They even gave Real Madrid a fright a few weeks ago in the Champions League, finding themselves 3-1 up with 10 minutes to go before capitulating by conceding three goals from corners.

But it was the way they took the game to a comparatively more star-studded side that stood out. If they can replicate that kind of performance against a side struggling as much as United, things could get messy.

One interesting subplot for Tuesday’s game is that, with Svilar out – and he’s come a long way since his error for Benfica against United in 2017, now the two-time reigning Serie A goalkeeper of the year and therefore a big loss – Roma are having to turn to a former United academy player in goal.

Pierluigi Gollini never quite made the grade for United and has largely been a backup in his career since, including spells with Aston Villa and Tottenham. He doesn’t offer as much security with his handling as Svilar, but has done a respectable job in Rome since stepping up into the starting berth.

He will be one of the key players trying to keep United out, behind a defence that has generally been solid this season. Roma have only conceded 10 goals in the league so far. As stated, they had those issues defending set pieces against Madrid, but in open play, their back three has been a solid structure.

They also have pace and flair at wing-back. The Brazilian Wesley is one of their biggest attacking threats as a right-footer playing at left wing-back.

And on the right, they’ve been wowed by the emergence of Emanuele Lulli from the academy this season. He’d never played for the senior team before this summer and is yet to make his Champions League debut, but could be in contention after scoring twice in Serie A last month.

They all play their part in helping Roma play vertically and quickly. Gasperini’s side know when to go long and when to play through. Malen stands out most for his determined way of driving up the pitch, but so do players like Lulli, who loves a stepover and take-on as a wing-back.

Malen’s link-up play has sometimes held him back at international level for the Netherlands, but he’s developing it for Roma.

It’s with Dybala he has the most instinctive connection, but in recent games, he’s been starting to build up his connection with teenage attacking midfielder Rodrigo Mora, a big investment for Roma in the summer who drifts between the lines to get into dangerous positions.

And watch out for Niccolo Pisilli making late runs into the box, if he plays. The midfielder, a product of Roma’s academy, has been sharpening up his game in the final third recently and has a knack for getting into the right place at the right time.

Long story short, there are a lot of players who could cause headaches for United on Tuesday if the cracks continue to show for Carrick’s side. If United fall into the traps of being disorganised, there will be talent ready to punish them.

It’s understandable that the Roma faithful will only be cautiously optimistic at best about Tuesday’s tie considering their previous record at Old Trafford. But it’s as good a chance as ever for them to banish their demons and ensure Carrick’s own continue to hover over him.

By Samuel Bannister

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