Liam Rosenior’s rein as Chelsea boss is hanging by a thread after a historic loss of form.

The Blues collapsed to yet another defeat on Tuesday night, this time at the hands of Brighton, a club the Chelsea hierarchy have tried to replicate by nabbing all their best players and yet, it turns out, it is not that simple.

Company man Rosenior took aim at his players for the first time, calling them ‘unacceptable in every aspect of the game’ but in football, there is often just one person who gets the blame and Rosenior is hanging by a thread.

Here are 10 damning stats from his time in charge at Chelsea

Lowest xG of any half Chelsea have played this season

It’s no secret that Chelsea don’t score goals but against Brighton, they didn’t even come close.

With Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer out through injury and Rosenior hitting the managerial panic button of playing five at the back, it should be little surprise that the Blues struggled to create any chances and registered a first-half xG of 0.04.

That figure is lower than any of the 114 halves of Premier League football overseen by Enzo Maresca.

Worst run since 1912

Every manager hopes to break records that have lasted for 100 years but while Rosenior has done that, it’s not for the right reasons.

This winless run is the worst in 114 years and you have to go back to 1912 to find a poorer stretch of form. For context, the 1912-13 season was only Chelsea’s eighth in their history.

Three tackles won against Brighton

Speaking of a lack of effort, one of the most remarkable stats to come out of the Brighton match was the number of tackles Chelsea completed.

Of the seven they attempted, Chelsea only successfully won the ball back on three occasions which is the lowest in the league this season.

Brighton meanwhile, who despite having more of the ball, completed 10 of their 14 attempted tackles.

Chelsea have been out-run in every Premier League match this season

If players can be forgiven for not being able to score, running is the minimum that fans and the manager expect.

In every Premier League match this season, Chelsea have been outrun by their opponent and while Enzo Maresca shares some of that blame, his teams at least focused on possession which makes sense why they may run less.

For Rosenior though, his team do not see much of the ball and so a lack of running is simply a lack of effort.

The team lost 80% of their duels against Brighton

This is a stat that Rosenior himself highlighted and shows the lack of commitment from the Chelsea squad.

As he pointed out, Rosenior’s team lost 80% of the duels they attempted against the Seagulls and did not win a single header.

They have conceded 17 without reply against top-flight opposition

Ignoring the FA Cup win over League Two-bound Port Vale, Chelsea have not scored in their last six matches and to make matters worse, they are letting plenty in at the other end.

In four of those past six, Chelsea have conceded three goals. They have also somehow lost to a hopeless Newcastle in that time.

If you go back to the last goal they scored, the second in their 5-2 defeat against PSG, Chelsea are 17 goals down without reply.

Only Graham Potter has a lower win rate of Chelsea’s last six bosses

The defeat against Brighton took Rosenior’s Chelsea win rate down to 48%, making him the second-worst manager of Chelsea’s last six.

Only Graham Potter’s 39% is lower while Thomas Tuchel tops the list at 63%. Maresca is second on 60%.

Chelsea below Leeds in shocking Premier League table under Liam Rosenior

Low win rates across his career

Speaking of win rates, Rosenior’s struggles this campaign should not exactly be a surprise.

Throughout Rosenior’s managerial career, his win rate has always been low. At Hull, he managed 35% with the Tigers not in playoff contention. Even at Strasbourg, it was 51% despite reasonable money being spent.

His best comes at Derby where he spent 12 matches as interim boss but even that was only 58%.

Third-highest net spend in the last five years

Plenty of managers like to point to a lack of signings as a reason why they have not been producing results but Rosenior can’t really blame that.

Chelsea are the third biggest spenders according to net spend of the last five years and while a lot of that has been on young players for the future, plenty of other managers would have been able to get a tune out of a squad that cost that much.

He has the joint-longest contract of any Premier League manager

While this stat is not down to Rosenior, it is a reflection of how poorly run modern-day Chelsea is.

Of the 20 managers currently working in the Premier League, it is Liam Rosenior who has the longest contract with the former Derby and Hull boss given until 2032, the same time that Brentford gave to Keith Andrews.

And while Brentford’s decision seemed like a gamble, Andrews has at least proven himself to be a competent manager at this level meanwhile Chelsea’s bosses either wait out the next six years or presumably pay a compensation fee to sack Rosenior.

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