Enzo Maresca’s first summer at Chelsea has given supporters cause for optimism ahead of the 2025–26 season.

A Club World Cup win in the USA capped a strong end to last season, when they claimed five wins from their last six league games.

Big-money arrivals like Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens and Liam Delap bring attacking firepower, but Chelsea fans know spending alone guarantees nothing.

Across the Chelsea 2025–26 season previews and pundit predictions, views range from a genuine title challenge to another top-four scrap.

Alan Shearer – 4th

Shearer has Chelsea finishing fourth but says they “have to be talked seriously about winning the Premier League now.”

He points to their return to the Champions League, plus Conference League and Club World Cup victories, as signs of real progress.

“What impact winning the Club World Cup will have for Chelsea we’ll have to see,” he added. “It’s unprecedented.”

Shearer believes their transfer business, alongside Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City, shows the top four have “already improved massively.”

Ally McCoist – 3rd

McCoist has Chelsea climbing to third, ahead of Manchester City, after an impressive summer under Enzo Maresca.

The Club World Cup champions looked sharp in the USA, with Cole Palmer linking well with new signing Joao Pedro in attack.

If Chelsea can defend like they did in the final against PSG, they’ll certainly have enough firepower to stay in the top four.

BBC Sport – 4th

Chelsea enter the season as Club World Cup and Conference League winners, with Enzo Maresca’s project gathering momentum.

They say new arrivals add depth and energy, while Cole Palmer remains the creative heartbeat.

BBC Sport expect them to compete for trophies and thrive on their Champions League return, but not win the league.

Gary Lineker – 3rd

Lineker sees Chelsea securing another Champions League place and “maybe” going close to the Premier League title.

“I definitely think Champions League places, they could be the team that goes maybe close, very close to the title.”

He praised Enzo Maresca’s work, noting last season’s fourth-place finish and Club World Cup triumph as signs of progress.

“I think they’ll finish higher than they did last season,” he said. “That was fourth, but I’m not sure they’ll win the title.”

Micah Richards – Top four

Richards backs Chelsea to build on last season’s progress under Enzo Maresca and stay in the Champions League spots.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football, he praised their Club World Cup win and growing attacking threat as reasons for optimism.

Richards stopped short of tipping them for the title but expects them to challenge every opponent in the Premier League.

Opta – 4th

Opta’s model has Chelsea finishing fourth in most scenarios, with an 8.8% chance of winning the Premier League.

The Club World Cup winners are seen as outsiders compared to Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City, but still strong Champions League contenders.

Enzo Maresca’s young squad is full of talent, though Opta suggests consistency will decide if they can mount a genuine title push.

The Athletic – 4th

The Athletic‘s team of writers and reporters also have the Blues replicating last season’s fourth-place finish.

In fact, a whopping 74% of their team back them to finish fourth. It’s pretty obvious that’s the consensus view.

Just one unnamed writer expects them to finish outside the Champions League spots (in sixth), or backs them for the title, while 20% reckon they’ll move up to 2nd or 3rd.

Premier League – 4th

All six Premier League writers have Chelsea in their top four, with predictions ranging from third to fourth place.

Some see them closing the gap on last season’s leaders after a strong finish to 2024/25 and Club World Cup success. Others believe they’ll hold steady rather than mount a serious title challenge.

The consensus is that Enzo Maresca’s side have the depth and quality to keep themselves ahead of the chasing pack.

READ NEXT: Liverpool’s 2025-26 pundit predictions: Reds overwhelmingly backed with one exception…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player to score one Premier League goal for Chelsea?