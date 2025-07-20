Chelsea have one of the best academies in England, regularly winning the FA Youth Cup, as well as having finished top of Premier League 2 twice since 2013-14.

The star players coming from their academy include Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Andreas Christensen and Trevoh Chalobah.

Here, we have looked into the next seven Chelsea academy stars who could break through in 2025-26.

Tyrique George

George, 19, played in 12 UEFA Conference League games last season as Chelsea scooped the silverware. He scored one goal and assisted two more.

While his senior career is already underway in good fashion, the young winger played just eight times in the Premier League last term, and only one of those games came from the start.

But George managed a goal and an assist in the league, and followed up with a Club World Cup goal – another competition Chelsea won – so he looks likely to continue to impress and play more regularly in a star-studded attack.

Josh Acheampong

Acheampong is similar to George in that he’s been exposed to first-team football already, but not for a huge amount of time.

The right-back has played 14 senior games, spread across the Conference League, Premier League and League Cup.

That club captain Reece James is injury-prone could lead to more opportunities for Acheampong on the right side of the defence.

It was reported at the back end of last year that the ‘wonderkid’ was refusing to sign a new deal and may therefore have to be sold.

But Enzo Maresca has ruled out letting him go, stating Acheampong can be a “top defender” for Chelsea, while the right-back himself has announced his desire to stay with them.

Omari Kellyman

The faith Chelsea had in Kellyman coming good was proven by the fact they paid Aston Villa £19million for a player who had only played six senior games for them.

He had scored seven PL2 goals prior to his move to the Blues, though.

Kellyman is yet to play more than four academy games there, though, as he suffered a hamstring injury which kept him out for essentially an entire year.

Now back fit, the 19-year-old attacking midfielder will be eager to prove he can go on to big things with Chelsea.

Sam Rak-Sakyi

One of the highest valued players in Chelsea’s academy, defensive midfielder Rak-Sakyi has an impressive body of work behind him, with over 70 games in the Blues’ academy squads.

He added to his Blues appearances with four senior games last season, all coming in the Conference League.

He’ll be looking to add to those appearances in the senior side in the coming campaign.

Harrison Murray-Campbell

Murray-Campbell is exactly the type of player Chelsea love in their defence. Indeed, he is a tall centre-back – 6ft 2in – who is able to find the net.

Blues legend John Terry was the same, and current star Levi Colwill is in that mould.

As such, after one game for Chelsea’s senior side last term, if Murray-Campbell can continue to impress, there’ll be more games to come.

The 18-year-old defender has played almost 80 games in the club’s academy sides, scoring four goals and assisting five more.

Ishe Samuels-Smith

Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella was one of the club’s most important assets last season, but he’s previously been seen to struggle, and having a solid backup option is something the Blues will be eager for.

Samuels-Smith, 19, has played 44 games for their under-21s, scoring twice and assisting seven times.

He’s clearly in the mould of the modern full-back, while also being able to play at centre-back, which should help his case for a spot in the first team, where he’s yet to have played at all.

Kiano Dyer

With six goals and nine assists in his Chelsea academy career – and 10 goal contributions coming last season – Dyer is evidently capable of having an impact at youth level.

He also played once in the Conference League last season, so the Blues are seemingly ready to test him at the top level.

While the Chelsea midfield is hard to break into, given Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer are all top assets, Dyer has the benefit of being able to play in multiple positions.

Dyer can play defensive, central or attacking midfield, and can also occupy the right flank, so there could be opportunities for him in one of those roles.

READ NEXT: Where are they now? The 10 players Chelsea signed in the summer of 2015

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Chelsea’s top Premier League assist maker for every initial?