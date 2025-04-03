Chelsea have one of the most prolific academies in the Premier League – but the youngsters are not always given a chance in the first team.

The lack of minutes means that plenty look for games elsewhere, leaving Chelsea fans to wonder what could have been when they see their former academy graduates in another team’s colours.

Here is an XI made up entirely of Chelsea academy graduates that would (almost certainly) win the Premier League.

GK: Lucas Bergstrom

It should come as little surprise considering Chelsea have bought several goalkeepers in recent years, but between the sticks is the one position they have lacked.

The best of a bad bunch comes in the form of Bergstrom, who is still on the books at Stamford Bridge.

He joined the youth academy in 2018 before moving up to the first team in 2022, but has been limited to cup appearances so far.

It is not a strong start, but the defence in front of the Finn should give him plenty of protection.

RB: Tino Livramento

Chelsea have produced plenty of quality right backs over the years and while Reece James may feel unlucky to miss out on this list, his persistent injuries have made us plump for Livramento.

The Croydon-born full-back joined Chelsea in 2009 but never made a first-team appearance, instead leaving to join Southampton in 2021.

Newcastle bought him for a reported £32 million and he has become a mainstay in the side, starting almost every league game this season.

CB: Marc Guehi

Guehi is another player who was on the Chelsea books for a long time without ever making a first-team league appearance.

He was restricted to two Carabao Cup games before moving across London to Crystal Palace.

Since then, the CB has become one of Palace’s leading players and earned a call-up to England for the 2024 Euros.

Guehi has been inked with some big moves, but Palace remain determined to keep him.

CB: Levi Colwill

The only outfield player on this list still at Chelsea is Colwill, who joined the club at the under-nine level.

Thirteen years later and Colwill is a starting centre back for the team and got his first England call-up in October 2023.

LB: Lewis Hall

Breakout Newcastle star Hall was part of the Chelsea youth academy for a decade before making his first team debut in November 2022 against his future side.

Named Academy Player of the Year, Chelsea allowed Hall to depart for Newcastle in 2023 and he has quickly shown how wrong that decision was.

Operating as either a midfielder or left back, Hall has been a key part of Eddie Howe’s team and looks set to only improve in the coming years.

CM: Declan Rice

Perhaps the most painful one that got away is Rice with the midfielder now having played for two of Chelsea’s rivals.

Rice was in the same academy class as Mason Mount, but Chelsea released him before he found his feet at West Ham.

He would go on to captain the club to European glory before making a £105million move to Arsenal, where he is now one of Mikel Arteta’s most important players.

CM: Conor Gallagher

When Gallagher was deemed surplus to requirements by Chelsea, Diego Simeone rubbed his hands with glee.

The combative midfielder was a perfect fit for Atletico and he has played almost 40 times for the Spanish team so far this season.

He also scored a goal against Real Madrid in the Champions League knockout stages.

Comparing every Premier League club’s wage bill to its 2024-25 league position

RW: Michael Olise

Olise dotted around several academies in his youth career but was at Cobham from 2009 to 2016.

He was picked up by City before moving to Reading and finding a more permanent home there, staying until 2021.

He was signed by Palace and, along with Eberechi Eze, became the shining light of the team.

His performances earned him a move to Bayern in the summer of 2025, who paid a reported €60 million for the Frenchman’s services.

He has hit the ground running, scoring eight times and assisting 10 in his 27 league appearances but he has particularly performed in the Champions League, scoring five in 12.

CAM: Omari Hutchinson

While Mount may be a more obvious pick, his injuries and age suggest we may have seen the best of him, so we have instead plumped for a talent on the rise.

Huthinson was twice released by Chelsea, but his perseverance paid off following stints in the Charlton and Arsenal youth academies.

His breakthrough season came at Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich, where he was a crucial part of their promotion into the Premier League.

The Suffolk side opted to pay a club record fee to sign the then-20-year-old and while Ipswich have struggled in the top flight this year, Hutchinson looks to be a great talent in the making.

LW: Callum Hudson-Odoi

In fairness to Chelsea, Hudson-Odoi was given a fair chance at the club, but sometimes players just do not work out.

Perhaps having had his head turned by interest from Bayern Munich, Hudson-Odoi played 72 times for the first team but never reached the potential of his early career.

Following a loan to Bayer Leverkusen, he moved to Nottingham Forest in 2023 and has been a part of their incredible 2024-25 season.

The left midfielder has scored five goals and set up three in his 25 league games this year as Forest look to secure Champions League football.

ST: Dominic Solanke

Joining the youth team in 2004, striker Solanke never broke through to the Chelsea first team, making just one cup appearance before moving to Liverpool.

A £19 million fee paid by Bournemouth to the Anfield side had many claiming it was too much but Solanke hit form in the 2023-24 season, scoring 19 goals and picking up player of the month in December.

That performance got him a move to Tottenham for a reported £55 million and he has scored seven goals in 20 league games so far this year, the same tally as Nicolas Jackson but in fewer games.

Substitutes: Reece James (Chelsea), Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Ian Maatsen (Aston Villa), Mason Mount (Manchester United), Tyler Dibling (Southampton), Ola Aina (Nottingham Forest), Eddie Nketiah (Crystal Palace)

READ NEXT: 5 Chelsea academy graduates we can’t believe are playing in non-league

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Chelsea’s 20 youngest Premier League debutants?