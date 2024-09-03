Brazilian football’s crown jewel is Premier League bound & ready to save Chelsea

If we were to tell you that Chelsea have another forward on their way into the club, we wouldn’t blame you for picking up the pitchforks, but they might actually be onto a winner with this one.

Standing still in the transfer market and not developing a squad window on window is the downfall for many clubs, which makes Chelsea’s current predicament even more absurd, as literally the only club in the world right now that would benefit from *not* signing new faces.

With an average day at Cobham resembling any PureGym in the United Kingdom between 5pm and 6pm, if the answer is for Chelsea to sign another player, then you’re most definitely asking the wrong question.

Or so we thought, because Estevao Willian is the one footballer the Blues ought to open the doors for right now (if they can fight through the crowd that is their own squad and get to them, that is).

In fact, build a second changing room if it means accommodating him, because his impending arrival in July 2025 genuinely cannot come soon enough.

The Blues officially agreed a deal to sign Estevao from Palmeiras in June 2024 that will see the Brazilian head to London next summer upon turning 18, which has been perfect for his development until now.

We’re beginning to think the Joga Bonito extraordinaire is rapidly outgrowing the Brasileiro like the young Brazilian stars before him, as he appears to be stepping up and stealing the show like a prime Shawn Michaels on WWE television with rapidly increasing regularity.

Nicknamed ‘Messinho’ by some for his jaw-dropping abilities since breaking onto the scene in Brazil, Estevao rose to prominence in the shadow of Endrick’s stardom and has taken the reigns seamlessly since he made the dream move to Real Madrid.

The 17-year-old appears to be playing football on easy mode this season and has already racked up 14 goals and 10 assists in all competitions since the beginning of the year, but it was his latest obscenity that has reminded us of his outrageous potential.

He’s so good that he might just be the one to send us into a new era of Barclays once and for all.

A boy amongst men, Estevao was at his scintillating best against Athletico Paranaense, putting the gloss on a 2-0 win with a solo goal that every forward literally dreams of scoring the night before a game.

The teenager has absolutely no regard for the grown men around him and combines a wicked technical ability and balance with an unrelenting fearlessness and ‘f*ck you’ that’s sent us into overdrive thinking about just how good this kid can become.

A cult of personality that even CM Punk would struggle to comprehend, there’s an aura around Estevao and it’s summed up in that goal, from the drop of the shoulder and swing of the hips, to the way he wraps his foot around the ball and rifles it into the roof of the net to leave an entire defence looking bemused.

What’s most exciting is the fact that this is becoming an increasingly regular occurrence in 2024. Almost routine.

And in a time where Chelsea’s identity is washed away with every new attacking configuration Enzo Maresca tries to pull together, they can be relieved knowing their saviour is just getting warmed up.

He appears to have found a more natural home on the right wing, cutting in on a lethal left foot which contains enough power and precision to put us on Mars.

It’s not just us that are off our seats, either. The secret is out and Estevao has been called up to Brazil’s senior squad for the first time for their upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay.

The next step in his development before a big move to England, expect fireworks and believe the hype. Chelsea best start making room now, because their Brazilian baller is ready to take over.

By Mitch Wilks