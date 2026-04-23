Some Chelsea players have spoken out in favour of Enzo Maresca, and these tables show just how much they are missing their former boss…

Chelsea are a hot mess right now. Liam Rosenior replaced Maresca and the former Strasbourg ager of men is having a torrid time trying to get a tune out the Blues.

Above Rosenior, the Chelsea board don’t seem to know what they are. A football club? An investment vehicle? They don’t seem to be much good at being either right now.

Maresca was sent packing for his repeated public comments about the board at Chelsea, specifically the lack of support he received from them.

There were other reasons too. He wasn’t shy in letting it be known that he might have options elsewhere, all the while Chelsea were starting to struggle on the pitch. When Maresca was fired, his side had won one in their last seven matches.

So there was little surprise anywhere when Maresca was eventually shown the door. Except perhaps in the dressing room.

Captain Enzo Fernandez, Malo Gusto and Marc Cucurella have all gone public in recent months about their befuddlement over Maresca’s sacking.

And their form certainly suggests they are suffering for his absence.

When Chelsea sacked Maresca on New Year’s Day, this is where the Blues stood…

Premier League table on January 1, 2026

Even after just one win in their last seven, they were fifth, well placed to at least match last season’s fourth-place finish.

The table since Maresca left, however, illustrates how much the Chelsea squad might be sulking.

Premier League table since Maresca was sacked

Under Rosenior, it is a slightly better picture. But still indicative of the malaise that has taken hold of the Chelsea dressing room since Maresca was fired.

Note: to create these tables, we’ve used our sister site Football365 and their brilliant Premier League Tables resource – a goldmine for creating and exploring custom tables.

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