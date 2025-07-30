Chelsea have spent huge sums in the transfer market since Todd Boehly’s takeover in 2022 – but they’ve also made a substantial profit on selling players.

Under the ownership of Boehly and Clearlake Capital, Chelsea have become experts in getting maximum value for their players to cries of outrage from elsewhere.

We’ve totalled up the 16 sales where the club have made a profit since the summer of 2022, adding up to jaw-dropping £270.6million.

Note: the figure next to each sale is the profit Chelsea made, not necessarily the total incoming fee.

Billy Gilmour – £10million

A tidy player at Stamford Bridge, Gilmour was still deemed surplus to requirements in Boehly’s first summer and packed off to Brighton for a cool £10million.

He’s since moved on to Napoli, winning Serie A in 2025, while Chelsea have churned through several inferior midfielders before paying over £200million for Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.

Mason Mount – £55million

Brilliant under Thomas Tuchel, Mount had drifted by the end of the 2022-23 season and was sold for £55million to Manchester United.

The player simply hasn’t recaptured his past form at Old Trafford, while Chelsea bought Cole Palmer for around £10million less.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek – £15million

“I always contemplated moving. This past season, coming towards the end, it felt like the right time to move on. I was starting to feel really good in my body and my injuries had cleared up,” Loftus-Cheek told The Times of his decision to leave Chelsea for AC Milan in 2023.

“After the past two seasons feeling really good and not playing in the position you want to play, I was feeling like a caged animal.

“I just want to be free now to play, and I feel like it was the right time to move on. Change is always difficult but sometimes it might be the best thing.”

After stuttering a little amid loans and so-so loans away, Loftus-Cheek kicked on and enjoyed a fine debut campaign at the San Siro.

And Chelsea got £15million in pure profit. A sale that worked for both player and club.

Ethan Ampadu – £7million

As Ampadu had spent the last four years of his Chelsea career out on loan, it was about time he found a new permanent home.

Leeds managed to win the race for his signature and the Wales international looked a class above the Championship since arriving at Elland Road.

He captained the club to promotion last season and will proudly lead the team back into the Premier League this year.

Callum Hudson-Odoi – £5million

It feels like a long time ago that Hudson-Odoi was anointed Chelsea’s next major star.

He made his England debut before he made a Premier League start, while the Blues are said to have rejected a mammoth £70million bid from Bayern Munich back in 2020.

The winger’s career hasn’t quite panned out as expected. He never quite nailed down a regular starting spot at Chelsea and hasn’t played for England since 2019.

But he’s had a chance to demonstrate his talent – finally, consistently – in a settled environment, at Nottingham Forest.

Ian Maatsen – £37.5million

Maatsen may not have possessed bags of experience when Chelsea sold him in 2024.

But he already won a Championship winners’ medal and started in a Champions League final under his belt, from his loans at Burnley and Borussia Dortmund, respectively.

Aston Villa stumped up the £37.5million for the Netherlands international and he enjoyed a steady debut season at Villa Park.

Conor Gallagher – £36million

One of the summer’s big transfer sagas involved Gallagher’s move to, and return from, Atletico Madrid, before the £36million transfer was finally confirmed.

Underrated by many, but adored by Diego Simeone and the Atletico fans, Gallagher is playing for the perfect team and the perfect manager to utilise his talent.

Lewis Hall – £28million

Hall might’ve been born and raised in Berkshire, joining Chelsea’s academy at the age of eight, but he was raised as a Newcastle fan by a father who hailed from the North East.

After breaking through to make a handful of appearances for the Blues, Hall joined Newcastle in 2023 – originally on loan, but with a view to a permanent deal.

Despite a limited impact in his first season, a permanent switch was nevertheless completed for a £28million fee and Hall kicked on massively last year.

Omari Hutchinson – £20million

Having helped fire Ipswich into the Premier League, Chelsea were happy to sell Hutchinson to the Tractor Boys for an initial £18million, plus bonuses, and was immediately towards meeting their FFP regulations.

Despite Ipswich’s immediate relegation, Hutchinson impressed with his performances and helped England retain the under-21 European Championship trophy in June 2025.

We imagine he’ll move back to the Premier League this summer, with Brentford already registering their interest in the winger.

Angelo – £6.4million

Chelsea spent £13million to sign Angelo from Santos in the summer of 2023 and immediately sent him on loan to Strasbourg for the season.

Just one year later, he left the club permanently. The teenager signed for Al-Nassr in a deal worth just shy of £20million, making Chelsea a quick and easy profit. How do they do it?

Diego Moreira – £1.7million

Much like Angelo, Moreira was in and out of the door extremely quickly, signing in the summer of 2023 and being loaned out, before being sold last summer to Strasbourg.

The 20-year-old did actually make his Chelsea debut before leaving on loan, however, and was recalled from Lyon in January 2024.

Noni Madueke – £20million

Eyebrows were raised when Arsenal agreed to pay £48.5million for Madueke; he’d shown signs of promise at Chelsea, but seems significantly overpriced.

Perhaps Mikel Arteta has seen something in him. Chelsea were more than happy to reinvest the funds into the signing of Jamie Gittens.

Djorde Petrovic – £12.5million

First choice during the final months of Mauricio Pochettino’s reign, Petrovic was bundled off to Strasbourg last season despite doing little wrong.

With approximately 37 goalkeepers on their books, Chelsea gladly sold him to Bournemouth for £25million and made the club double their money on the Serbia international.

Bashir Humphreys – £10million

Humphreys’ sale to Burnley in 2025 was £10million of pure profit for a left-back with a market value of £6million, who made two appearances for Chelsea and was never going to make another one.

Genius.

Ishe Samuels-Smith – £6.5million

Chelsea fans will tell you that Samuels-Smith’s value will triple over the next 12 months after he was sold to Strasbourg.

One-eyed cynics will reply that the inflated move to one of Chelsea’s feeder clubs was solely to massage the club’s bottom line.

