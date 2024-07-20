Chelsea have secured a Busquets-esque defensive brute destined for the top

Criticise Chelsea’s scattergun recruitment strategy when it comes to hoarding young players all you want – the truth is that Todd Boehly and the Blues are cooking harder than ever imagined.

Even if it is sort of by default.

You’ve probably heard the phrase ‘if you throw enough sh*t at a wall, some will stick’. Reducing an elite football institution’s entire recruitment strategy to such an idiom feels a bit of a reach, but – and bear with us here – it does actually apply rather seamlessly.

The Blues – once known for more statement signings in the Roman Abramovich era, fuelled by a ‘win by any means necessary’ approach – have done a complete 180 since the Clearlake Capital takeover, for the most part.

While a few big names are still sanctioned and huge fees have been splashed, Chelsea now spend that money on young players who they believe have the potential to be world-beaters as they approach their peaks in the coming years.

It’s provided mixed results so far with the jury still out on Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez in particular, while others have yet to even see the first team despite that hype – perhaps a positive to their development.

Back to our rather gruesome idiom, it’s fair to say Chelsea have thrown plenty of sh*t at the wall in the last few years in the hope that it will stick. Their latest capture, though, we’re certain is going to stick and shine from the moment he touches down at Stamford Bridge.

Aaron Anselmino is only 19 years old, but has been at Boca Juniors since the age of 12 and knows all there is to know about performing at an elite institution where the fans create a cauldron of expectation and intensity in one of the game’s greatest stadiums.

Already a towering presence despite barely being old enough to buy a copy of Call of Duty, Anselmino strides around the pitch from centre-back like a veteran who’s been around for much longer than the game franchise.

It’s freakish, and all the signs point towards Chelsea having secured a bargain.

So who actually is the central defender?

Born in a village in La Pampa – a sparsely populated province of Argentina – Anselmino is the ultimate modern defender, but combines his technical traits with an old-school feel that tracksuit managers and yer da would drool over.

The 19-year-old already stands 1.86 metres tall, giving him a commanding presence in a backline, but crucially moves like an endlessly frustrating, vertically challenged midfielder with the ball at his feet.

It’s almost Sergio Busquets-esque the way he slips through a press when in possession.

Add to that a brilliant anticipation when tackling and just the right amount of aggression when one vs one, and you’re looking at a serious prospect.

READ NEXT: 6 Chelsea youngsters who will be looking to impress Enzo Maresca in pre-season

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Chelsea’s 30 biggest Premier League victories?

Operating predominantly on the right side of defence, Anselmino still has plenty of room to improve.

For instance, for all his press resistance, he ought to find a consistent long pass to compliment it, and his anticipation of defensive situations ought to be sharper, to rely less on physical attributes.

However, there’s absolutely no denying the blueprint – the kid looks like a superstar in the making.

Anselmino is set to sign for a fee of £17million plus add-ons, according to Football Insider, with Fabrizio Romano also stating earlier in July that the Blues had agreed a deal in principle.

Football Insider further report that the teenager is set to stay with Boca Juniors until the end of 2024, which is probably best for both his development and the health of match-going Chelsea fans, whose heart rates are going to spike when watching him step out of defence in possession.

There’s no doubt that the youngster is still incredibly law and will have plenty of learning to do upon arrival, even after another six months at a club as big as Boca.

But given his profile, his potential and how quickly he’s taken to senior football since his debut in the summer of 2023, we’ve no doubt that Anselmino can become one of the best defenders in the world in the right conditions.

By Mitch Wilks