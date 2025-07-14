Chelsea were Premier League champions under Jose Mourinho in the summer of 2015 – but their transfer window activity sewed the seeds of impending disaster.

Several underwhelming signings arrived at Stamford Bridge, leaving the squad unable to cope during a drastic downfall that cost Mourinho his job and saw Chelsea finish 10th.

We’ve taken a closer look at every player the Blues signed 10 years ago and where they’re at now.

Nathan

Like the still-to-come Kenedy, Nathan was signed as a teenager from Brazil, joining from Club Athletico Paranaense for around £3.5million.

As was par for Chelsea youngsters in the 2010s, Nathan was immediately loaned out to Vitesse Arnhem.

He would never play for the club and the 29-year-old now plays back in Brazil for Gremio.

Joseph Colley

Signed as a youngster from Sweden, Colley rejected the offer of a new contract at Chelsea and joined Serie B side Chievo on a free transfer in 2019.

He’s settled in Poland with Wisla Krakow, making 59 league appearances for the club since 2022. Another signing that says more about Chelsea’s hoarding tendancies than anything else.

Radamel Falcao

Once one of the best strikers in the world, who hit a hat-trick against Chelsea in the 2012 UEFA Super Cup, Falcao found his career at a crossroads.

He had suffered a long-term injury before going to Manchester United on loan from Monaco, where he completely flopped and needed a fresh start to kickstart his career again.

But Falcao did not achieve much on loan at Chelsea either, scoring just one league goal in 10 games as he continued his injury struggles.

The striker did eventually return to form, back at Monaco after his nightmare spell in England, which saw him reach the semi-finals of the Champions League alongside Kylian Mbappe.

He most recently played for Millonarios, scoring six goals in 13 appearances during his last season for the Colombian club before being released in July 2025.

Asmir Begovic

Replacing the legendary Petr Cech as a backup to Thibaut Courtois, Begovic was a highly rated goalkeeper in his time at Stoke and joined Chelsea for a fee of around £10million.

Begovic was called into action sooner than anticipated, making his debut during Chelsea’s opening day 2-2 draw with Swansea after Courtois had received a red card.

His first action for the club was to face a penalty from Bafetimbi Gomis, which he could not keep out.

He would go on to play 33 times for the club before leaving for Bournemouth in 2017. The Bosnian most recently played for Everton and is now a free agent.

Danilo Pantic

Yet another player bought by Chelsea to join Vitesse Arnhem on loan, the Serbian midfielder never played for the club, but earned a move to Partizan Belgrade in his home country.

After a brief, appearance-less spell at Spartak Trnava in Slovakia in 2024, Pantic is currently unattached.

Baba Rahman

Joining for an initial £14million from Augsburg to replace Filipe Luis, Rahman stayed on Chelsea’s books until 2023.

But that included seven loan spells at five different clubs and made a grand total of 15 Premier League appearances for the Blues. That’s over £1million per game. Ouch.

Now aged 31, Rahman plays in Greece for PAOK and scored eight times in 43 appearances in 2024-25.

Pedro

Signed from Barcelona for £21.4million, Pedro went on to become a key player under Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri, winning three trophies with the club along the way.

Even at 37, Pedro is still cutting it at the top level. He racked up 44 appearances at Lazio last season and scored 14 goals for the Italian club.

Kenedy

Signed as a 19-year-old from Fluminense in Brazil, Kenedy made just 16 league appearances for Chelsea since signing, and joined five different clubs on loan.

He impressed in some of these loan spells, most notably at Newcastle and Granada, and returned to his native Brazil with Flamengo in 2022.

Still somehow just 29, the winger played at the recent Club World Cup during his loan spell at Mexican side Pachuca.

Papy Djilobodji

The weirdest signing of all, Djilobodji joined from FC Nantes in Ligue 1 on deadline day for £4million. A day after signing, he was excluded from their Champions League squad for the season.

He made one appearance for the club as a late substitute in the League Cup before being loaned out to Werder Bremen in January.

Arguably the craziest part about this transfer is that Chelsea somehow made a profit on him as Sunderland signed Djilobodji the following season for £8million. No wonder they got relegated.

The defender now plays for Turkish club Fatih Karagumruk.

Michael Hector

One of the more bizarre signings of the window, Hector joined Chelsea on deadline day for around £5million from Reading.

The Jamaica international was then loaned back to Reading immediately, and after three more loan spells, joined Fulham on a free transfer in 2019.

Hector plays for Dagenham & Redbridge, the National League South club who have just signed Andy Carroll.

