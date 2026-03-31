It’s been an interesting and uncertain few years at Chelsea since the BlueCo consortium completed a takeover of the club, ending Roman Abramovich’s ownership after almost two decades.

Abramovich was never afraid to sack a manager. There were frequent changes in the dugout during the Russian oligarch’s reign, but silverware was lifted frequently.

There were some lows, including a 10th place finish and trophyless campaign following Jose Mourinho’s meltdown in 2015-16, but generally the club were pretty consistently in the Champions League.

The club only failed to qualify for UEFA’s flagship competition twice during the Abramovich era, and they famously won it twice.

“We are honoured to become the new custodians of Chelsea Football Club,” new chairman Todd Boehly said at the time.

“We’re all in – 100% – every minute of every match. Our vision as owners is clear: we want to make the fans proud.

“Along with our commitment to developing the youth squad and acquiring the best talent, our plan of action is to invest in the club for the long term and build on Chelsea’s remarkable history of success. I personally want to thank ministers and officials in the British government, and the Premier League, for all their work in making this happen.”

A remarkable period followed, in which Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel and underwent a wholesale rebuild of the squad that lifted the Champions League trophy in 2021 – to the tune of hundreds of millions.

Results weren’t immediately forthcoming. Graham Potter struggled to make an impact and Frank Lampard’s return proved a disaster. Chelsea finished 12th in the first year of the BlueCo era – lower than they ever finished in Abramovich’s reign.

There was progress the following year, following further investment and big-money signings like Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez settling in, but Mauricio Pochettino couldn’t quite get them back into the Champions League and departed after just one season.

Year three of BlueCo’s ownership brought further improvements. Enzo Maresca led the Blues to a top-four finish as well as the UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup trophies, the latter delivered with a statement 3-0 victory over European champions PSG in the final.

However, it doesn’t appear that progress has been linear. Maresca departed in January, Chelsea limply exited the Champions League at the Round of 16, and new boss Liam Rosenior has struggled badly for results. A dire run has brought into question their ability to make it back into the Champions League, and the financial implications of that bring into sharp focus the viability of this entire project.

But how does the BlueCo era look if you zoom out and take a look from a wider lens? Not great, with Chelsea only seventh – behind Manchester United, Newcastle United and Aston Villa – over the course of the past four seasons.

Note: to create this table, we’ve used our sister site Football365 and their brilliant Premier League Tables resource – a goldmine for creating and exploring custom tables.

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