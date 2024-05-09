Chelsea’s recruitment since their Todd Boehly-led takeover has raised eyebrows to say the least, but they might just be about to turn a corner – in supreme style.

To put things bluntly, it’s been a complete car crash ever since the consortium led by the American purchased the club from Roman Abramovich who – despite doing a mostly good job of running the Blues – was also an exiled Oligarch and thus wasn’t exactly too difficult an owner to succeed in the popularity contests.

But alas, Boehly and co have managed to make exceptionally hard work of it, spending genuinely breathtaking sums of money on a squad that has somehow regressed in quality and ability after the investment.

Like we alluded to earlier, however, they’re finally working on a deal which might just be the turning point for their rotten fortunes in the transfer market, even if the player in question comes at a premium.

We’ve pointed you in the direction of Estevao before. Endrick has been the youngster stealing all the headlines coming out of Brazil, but when the under-17 World Cup rolled around in late 2023, Estevao did his best to wrestle a few back from the Real Madrid-bound freak.

He did so by putting together a catalogue of spellbinding performances, enough for his nickname as the ‘next Messi’ to go global.

Nicknames are one thing, but pure, unrelenting magic in one’s feet is another. Thankfully, Estevao has both. Best part is that he doesn’t even need a nickname – his actual name already screams generational talent.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Chelsea have reached a verbal agreement with the teenager on personal terms and are expected to wrap up a deal with Palmeiras imminently, with an initial €32million bid set to be sent over.

That sounds like a hell of a sum for a largely unknown 17-year-old, but when you watch the versatile attacker in action, it’s abundantly clear that Chelsea are genuinely onto something with their pursuit of the Brazilian. The kid is an absolute joke.

I think Estêvão's right foot is strong, and he can drop his shoulder and switch direction seamlessly. I think he can play LW or in LHS or as a CAM. pic.twitter.com/qkpQoD0Y20 — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) May 8, 2024

Playing predominantly from the right flank for Palmeiras’ first team so far this season, Estevao combines a wicked left foot with surreal balance that allows him to carry the ball seamlessly through the lines, his long, lanky figure making it even more difficult to nip the ball away from him.

Dribbling comes naturally to the teenager, who has picked up a habit of gliding past defenders like scissors sliding through wrapping paper.

What is also apparent, however, is his confidence to force chances for his side, notably from his rocket of a shot. Seriously, the kid’s feet must be turbocharged, because he possesses an absolute howitzer.

So far this season, Estevao has handled the step up to senior football tremendously well and has already weighed in with seven goals and three assists from just 18 games in all competitions. He’s seventeen. He should be skipping college lessons to drink in a park and kicking a ball around in a cage.

That might be us, but it’s certainly not Estevao. And that – along with the way he’s already taken the ropes from Endrick as he gets set to leave Palmeiras for Real Madrid – is enough for us to be sure that under the right development plan, he’s an absolute steal for Chelsea at any price.

Estevao’s talent cannot be denied. If Chelsea can get a deal done and provide him with the keys, he’ll drive them right back to the very top.

By Mitch Wilks