As Chelsea’s season comes to an underwhelming end, anyone who exited the club last summer will be pretty happy with their decision to do so.

Chelsea’s transfer business last year saw 16 players leave for some kind of fee, and 10 of them are now higher up in their respective leagues than the ninth place the London club find themselves in.

Here’s the full list.

Noni Madueke

Plenty of Chelsea fans were happy to see Noni Madueke go for £52m to London rivals but it’s the England winger who has had the last laugh.

He looks to be on the way to a Premier League medal and possibly a Champions League one too and although he is not a starter, Madueke has appeared in 25 league matches for Arsenal this season.

Djorde Petrovic

Goalkeeper still looks like a position Chelsea are weak in, which is why it may sting even more that one of their former shotstoppers sits above them in the table.

Djorde Petrovic has played in every Bournemouth match of the season and kept 11 clean sheets. That tally puts him as the third-best in the league – above Robert Sanchez.

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Another keeper who headed out the Chelsea door last summer was Kepa Arrizabalaga.

He joined Arsenal as a back-up, and his performance in the League Cup final showed exactly why.

He could pick up a Premier League winners’ medal, but Chelsea fans will not be too bothered by his departure.

Marcus Bettinelli

A third keeper to have left Stamford Bridge was 33-year-old Marcus Bettinelli, who went to Manchester City to fill the Scott Carson role of third keeper.

He hasn’t featured this season, and his last match was in 2022.

Christopher Nkunku

It’s not just Premier League players who are currently enjoying a better season than Chelsea.

Nkunku was sold for €42 million to Milan and has scored six goals and assisted three more in his 30 Serie A matches.

The Milan side are not in title contention and are down in fourth, 18 points off champions and city rivals Inter. But that’s a whole lot better than Chelsea.

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Nicolas Jackson

This is only a loan but the nature of Jackson’s departure suggest he is not likely to be back in a Chelsea shirt any time soon.

The striker is playing back-up to Harry Kane and has seven Bundesliga goals for the already crowned German champions.

Joao Felix

Joao Felix, who has somehow had three stints at Chelsea, is now in Saudi and on the verge of a league title.

Al Nassr, who Cristiano Ronaldo also plays for, just need to win their final league match to secure the Saudi Pro League, which will also be Ronaldo’s first trophy over there.

Felix has scored 20 goals and assisted 12 more this season.

Renato Veiga

Renato Veiga played just 18 times for Chelsea but his form at Villarreal suggests that may have been a mistake.

He’s featured in 32 La Liga matches for a team that is currently third in the table.

Carney Chukwuemeka

Having first joined on loan last year, Carney Chukwuemeka joined Dortmund permanently last summer and has played 27 times in the league for the German club this season.

Still only 22, his club are second in the table but he has just two goal involvements to his name this year.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall*

This one comes with an asterisk as Everton are actually level on points with Chelsea with a worse goal difference, but the London club were probably not expecting that statement to be true when they sanctioned his departure.

He has been a great signing for the Toffees and part of David Moyes’ new look squad that is a lot of fun. It should not come as much surprise as he was key to the Leicester squad before being bought by Chelsea, and his relative failure at Stamford Bridge would appear more a bad mark for the club than player.

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