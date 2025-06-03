Chelsea went through a rollercoaster 2024-25 campaign but have taken a firm step towards re-establishing themselves among the Premier League elite after qualifying for the Champions League and winning silverware under Enzo Maresca.

The transfer rumour mill is already in overdrive, and Chelsea have been linked with a host of names (some more believable than others) as they look to rebuild.

Using the latest speculation and the best players in the current squad, we’ve put together what Maresca’s dream Chelsea starting XI could look like next season.

GK: Djordje Petrovic

This is one of the areas of the XI most up in the air, and yet Chelsea have briefed the press that they will not be targeting a new goalkeeper in 2025.

No player committed more errors leading to goals in the Premier League in 2024-25 than Robert Sanchez, but the Spaniard retained his manager’s trust in the run-in.

Surprisingly enough, CIES‘ complex statistical algorithm judges that Chelsea currently boast three of the world’s best ‘keepers on their books.

We can’t see Kepa Arrizabalaga returning to the fold at his parent club, but Petrovic may well do so after an exceptional season out on loan at Strasbourg. One to watch.

RB: Reece James

The club captain’s introduction helped turn the tide in the Conference League final, following Maresca’s baffling, backfiring decision to start with Malo Gusto. We can’t see that happening too often next season.

We’d love 2025-26 to be the year that James finally puts his injury woes behind him and nails down his place on a regular, consistent basis once again. There have been signs of progress in recent months; fingers crossed.

CB: Jorrel Hato

Marc Guehi and Jarrad Branthwaite are other names mooted when it comes to bolstering Maresca’s backline this summer, while there’s also the imminent arrival of French teenager Mamadou Sarr from sister club Strasbourg after a deal was pre-agreed back in January.

But another top prospect looks to be Ajax’s 19-year-old defender Hato, who is reportedly firmly on Chelsea’s radar. The Netherlands international is just at adept at left-back as he is in the centre and would provide some real adaptability for the Blues rearguard.

CB: Levi Colwill

The Cobham graduate scored the goal that sealed Chelsea’s place in the Champions League next season.

He was a near-ever-present in 2024-25 and certainly demonstrated enough to remain entrusted at the heart of Chelsea’s backline going forward.

“I’ve had some ups and downs,” Colwill told The Guardian, of his development at Chelsea to date.

“There were some really good moments and some terrible moments I’ve had to learn from. It’s all part of the plan. You have to take it in your stride.”

LB: Marc Cucurella

Chelsea’s transformation from basket-case joke club to an increasingly serious outfit is exemplified by their left-back.

He took time to find his feet amid the chaos of the early Todd Boehly era, but he now looks a dependably consistent player.

Cucurella may rile up opposition fans no end as one of the biggest sh*thouses in the Premier League. But that’s no bad thing for Chelsea. Every team needs one.

DM: Moises Caicedo

Chelsea’s 2024-25 Player of the Season will, of course, remain one of the first names on the teamsheet.

As it should be.

CM: Romeo Lavia

Eagle-eyed readers might notice the absence of Enzo Fernandez.

The Guardian report that the World Cup winner is on Real Madrid’s shortlist for Xabi Alonso’s big midfield rebuild this summer. Chelsea are said to be “determined” to keep Fernandez, but a big-money departure would certainly help while UEFA sniff around the balance books.

After a debut season spent on the treatment table, Lavia impressed when brought into the fold in 2024-25 and looks raring to go for more of a regular first-team role next term.

FWR: Estevao

Chelsea officially agreed to buy the wonderkid last May, but he’s continued his development at boyhood club Palmeiras until he’d turned 18, as was the case when the likes of Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior and Endrick signed for Real Madrid.

Brazilian football expert Tim Vickery has talked up the forward as the nation’s most exciting attacking prospect since Neymar.

You rarely get a signing like that coming directly to a top Premier League club. We’re fascinated to see how he’ll get on when he finally links up with Maresca’s squad this summer.

Get excited, Chelsea fans.

AMC: Cole Palmer

The other absolute non-negotiable in Chelsea’s best XI for the foreseeable future, alongside Caicedo.

Palmer went through a strange goals and assists drought in the Spring, in part thanks to his team-mates not converting the chances he was creating for them, but he offered a timely reminder of his class with his stunning performance in the Conference League final.

Chelsea have one of the best players in the country on their books and he’ll surely be a bedrock if they’re to start seriously challenging for the top honours in the coming years.

FWL: Jamie Gittens

Nico Williams and Alejandro Garnacho have been tipped to join Chelsea’s attacking ranks, but it appears as though Gittens has won the race to be the Blues’ new left-sided attacker.

It appears as though Jadon Sancho will be returning to Manchester United, with Chelsea set to pay a fee for reneging on the permanent transfer clause, and Dortmund’s latest English starlet set to take his place.

Multiple outlets are reporting that the Blues are gearing up to table a £50million bid for the 20-year-old Manchester City academy graduate. A departure from the Bundesliga club appears inevitable.

ST: Liam Delap

The only matter left for this one is the timing of the announcement.

Delap has signed a six-year contract with Chelsea after they met Ipswich Town’s £30million release clause.

He’ll have to fight for his right to lead the line for the Blues, and further centre-forward reinforcements are expected with Christopher Nkunku set to leave, but at present he looks their best No.9.

Not to go all Andre 3000, but sorry, Nicolas Jackson.

