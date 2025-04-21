Back in December, Jamie Carragher described Cole Palmer as the best player in the Premier League, but the Chelsea star has hit a rough patch of form since that point.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a sensational debut season at Stamford Bridge as he produced 41 goal contributions across all competitions.

He also made a good start to the 2024-25 campaign, producing 18 goal contributions in his first 15 Premier League matches of the season.

Then, after a fine individual performance against Tottenham, Carragher lavished the Chelsea star with priase and even suggested that he’s the best player in the league, ahead of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

“You fear when he’s on the ball [as an opposition player],” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“I loved him last season, and he’s started this season really well. If you look at his almost 18 months at Chelsea, I don’t think there’s been a player in the Premier League that’s performed better than him over these 18 months.

“And he hasn’t been playing for the best team, though they look like one of the best teams in the league right now.

“He’s probably on the same sort of level as what I saw Eden Hazard do, though over a longer period of time [for Hazard], four or five years.

“Right now, I think the way he’s going, if he can take Chelsea to the title, he’s going to go down as one of the greatest players for Chelsea if he keeps doing what he’s doing.”

Since Palmer made his breakthrough, Carragher has often spoken highly of the Chelsea star.

Indeed, back in October last year, he said: “I think he’s the best player in the Premier League.”

However, there’s no denying that despite being one of the best players in the league, the 22-year-old has hit a rough patch of form of late.

Since beating Tottenham in December, Chelsea have only won seven of their last 18 league matches and have slipped to fifth in the table.

During that time, Palmer has only scored three goals in his last 22 appearances across all competitions, averaging a strike every 584 minutes.

While he’s continued to create chances at an alarmingly good rate, his assist numbers have also dried up in recent months.

As a consequence of his teammates squandering several of his key passes, Palmer has only registered two assists in his last 22 appearances across all competitions.

We’re in absolutely no doubt that the 22-year-old will eventually pick himself up and return to his firing best, but for the time being, things aren’t quite falling for the Chelsea star.

Since Carragher raved about him back in December, here is the full breakdown of Palmer’s stats since that point.

Palmer’s stats since facing Tottenham in December:

Games: 22

Goals: 3

Assists: 2

Goal contributions: 5

Penalties: 0

Minutes per goal: 584.3

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 584.3

Minutes per goal or assist: 350.6

