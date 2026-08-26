Chelsea are being linked with a move for Aston Villa and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez – but how would his wages potentially fit into the current pay structure?

The Blues are scouring the market for a new goalkeeper after Robert Sanchez made two errors in their opening Premier League match at Fulham.

Martinez’s future at Villa Park is uncertain after a move to Juventus did not proceed earlier this month, and Villa have signed Zion Suzuki to be their new first-choice goalkeeper.

The 33-year-old has been offered to both Chelsea and Tottenham. He comes with vast Premier League experience and would arguably be the missing piece of Xabi Alonso’s jigsaw.

But Martinez earns a hefty £150,000 per week currently, a wage that would put him amongst Chelsea’s top earners even without a pay rise.

Here’s a full breakdown of every player in Chelsea’s squad and how much they earn in wages compared to Martinez at Aston Villa. We have excluded Nicolas Jackson, Liam Delap and Axel Disasi, who are all set to leave Stamford Bridge.

Note: Most figures come via football finance website Capology, who themselves state that: “All salary figures are estimates as actual salaries may vary. Unverified players are calculated using algorithms, or sourced from reporting that has not been confirmed yet.” Figures from SalaryLeaks are marked with an asterisk.

=1. Wesley Fofana – £200,000

=1. Reece James – £200,000

=3. Moises Caicedo – £180,000

=3. Enzo Fernandez – £180,000

5. Pedro Neto – £160,000

=6. Emiliano Martinez – £150,000

=6. Marco Palestra – £150,000

=6. Morgan Rogers – £150,000

=6. Maxence Lacroix – £150,000*

10. Cole Palmer – £130,000

11. Joao Pedro – £125,000

=12. Tosin Adarabioyo – £120,000

=12. Jorrel Hato – £120,000

14. Jamie Gittens – £108,000

=15. Levi Colwill – £100,000

=15. Mykhailo Mudryk – £100,000

17. Jordan Henderson – £75,000*

18. Pep Chavarria – £64,000*

=19. Valentin Barco – £60,000*

=19. Robert Sanchez – £60,000

=19. Estevao – £60,000

=19. Danny Welbeck – £60,000*

=20. Marc Guiu – £50,000

=20. Emmanuel Emegha – £50,000*

=22. Malo Gusto – £45,000

=22. Romeo Lavia – £45,000

=24. Dario Essugo – £40,000

=24. Gabriel Slonina – £40,000

=26. Geovany Quenda – £35,000*

=26. Mamadou Sarr – £35,000

=26. Aaron Anselmino – £35,000

=29. Denner – £15,000

=29. Caleb Wiley – £15,000

=29. David Datro Fofana – £15,000

32. Josh Acheampong – £5,000

=33. Benoit Badiashile – N/A

=33. Mike Penders – N/A

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