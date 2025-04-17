Can you name every team Chelsea have played in Europe since 2000?

Chelsea are one of Europe’s most successful football clubs – but can you name every team they have faced in European competition since the start of the 2000-01 season?

We’ve given you 20 minutes to complete this quiz, including both the country of Chelsea’s opponents and the years they faced them, whether in the Champions League, Europa League or Conference League.

The answers range from some of the continent’s biggest names to some of the most obscure and there are 77 to get.

