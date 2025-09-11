The Premier League is currently investigating Chelsea for charges brought onto them for breaches of Football Agents Regulations during their time under the ownership of Roman Abramovic.

It is reported that the London club have until September 19 to respond.

Here, we’ll look through everything known about the charges, including why they have been brought on, what happens next, and what the potential sanctions are.

What are the charges?

The FA released a statement which reads: “The Football Association has today charged Chelsea FC with breaches of Regulations J1 and C2 of The FA Football Agents Regulations, Regulations A2 and A3 of The FA Regulations on Working with Intermediaries, and Regulations A1 and B3 of The FA Third Party Investment in Players Regulations.

“In total, 74 charges have been brought against Chelsea FC. The conduct that is the subject of the charges ranges from 2009 to 2022 and primarily relates to events which occurred between the 2010/11 to 2015/16 playing seasons.”

Have Chelsea responded?

Chelsea themselves swiftly released a statement in response to the FA after self-reporting the matter to them.

It said: “Chelsea FC is pleased to confirm that its engagement with The FA concerning matters that were self-reported by the club is now reaching a conclusion.

“The club’s ownership group completed its purchase of the club on 30 May 2022. During a thorough due diligence process prior to completion of the purchase, the ownership group became aware of potentially incomplete financial reporting concerning historical transactions and other potential breaches of FA rules. Immediately upon the completion of the purchase, the Club self-reported these matters to all relevant regulators, including The FA.

“The club has demonstrated unprecedented transparency during this process, including by giving comprehensive access to the club’s files and historical data. We will continue working collaboratively with The FA to conclude this matter as swiftly as possible. We wish to place on record our gratitude to The FA for their engagement with the club on this complex case, the focus of which has been on matters that took place over a decade ago.”

What comes next?

Chelsea have been given until September 19 to respond to the charges brought to them by the FA.

Following that, the governing body will sanction the London club.

What are the potential sanctions?

A Sky Sports report has suggested a financial penalty might be a more appropriate punishment than a sporting punishment.

A sporting sanction would punish people who were not at the club at the time of the incidents, and may deter other clubs from self-reporting potential breaches in the future.

It has been reported elsewhere that the punishment could range from a fine, to a settlement, to a sporting sanction, though it is not made clear which is the most likely course of action.

READ NEXT: EA FC Icons Match 2025: Bale, Rooney, Ronaldinho, Henry all feature in greatest line-up yet

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Chelsea’s 25 most expensive sales in history?