9 former Chelsea players we can’t believe are still playing in 2024

Kings of acquiring players in the transfer market, Chelsea have a ton of former players still somehow playing football in 2024.

The Blues have had an incredible number of players signed to them since Roman Abramovich’s takeover 21 years ago, with many sent out on loan time and again. And some who left the club what seems like aeons ago are still going strong now, years later.

We’ve picked out nine ex-Chelsea players who we can’t believe are still playing in 2024.

Diego Costa

It still feels like a psychedelic dream that Costa played in the Premier League as recently as 2022-23, barging defenders over and scoring once in 23 appearances for Wolves in their successful fight against relegation.

Aged 35, despite Costa having the appearance and demeanour of a well-lived fifty-something uncle, the striker is now back in Brazil with Gremio.

Radamel Falcao

Falcao didn’t pull up many trees during his loan spell at Stamford Bridge in 2015-16, but the Colombian forward remains one of the best strikers of the 2010s.

Believe it or not, but aged 38 he’s still playing to this day. After spending the last three seasons in Spain with Rayo Vallecano, he recently returned to Columbia and signed for Millonarios.

Pedro

Signed by soon-to-be-sacked Jose Mourinho in 2015, Pedro went on to become a key player under Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri, winning three trophies with the club along the way.

Even at 37, Pedro is still cutting it at the top level. He racked up 45 appearances at Lazio last season and will play in this season’s Europa League.

Franco Di Santo

Di Santo was always doomed to failure at Stamford Bridge; he was very unhelpfully dubbed the ‘new Maradona’, then someone had the bright idea of giving him Chelsea’s famously cursed No.9 shirt.

He played a few times under Big Phil Scolari, but was never really up to the task and wasn’t prolific at Wigan after leaving Chelsea either.

Following six years in the Bundesliga, he’s embarked on a backpacker’s dream tour, taking in Spain, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and Chile. He’s now back in Argentina with Independiente at the age of 35.

Josh McEachran

Once dubbed as the next Frank Lampard, McEachran was the hottest prospect in town back in 2010. He was handed his first chance under Ancelotti, but his career never quite took off after that point.

Following various loan spells, he eventually left Chelsea in 2015 to join then-Championship outfit Brentford. He’s spent his entire post-Chelsea career playing in the EFL and these days is kicking it for Oxford United.

“Of course, I have moments where I’m frustrated about what’s happened in my career,” McEachran told Football London in 2020.

“That’s only natural. But it’s in the past, I can’t afford to dwell on it. My motivation is about what I can do next, what I can do to improve myself, what I can do to shape my future.”

Scott Sinclair

One of the most hyped English youngsters of his generation, Sinclair has enjoyed a very nomadic career since leaving Chelsea in 2010.

After five appearances for the Blues, and six loan spells, the winger’s form at Swansea earned him a move to Manchester City in 2012. But the move to the Etihad always seemed misguided and Sinclair struggled for game time.

Spells at Aston Villa, Celtic and Preston followed before Sinclair returned to boyhood club Bristol Rovers in 2023.

Gael Kakuta

“You asked me talent. Kakuta by far number one. Talent. I mean, talent. Wow,” Eden Hazard told the Obi One Podcast in February 2024.

“I think now is easy to say but I think it went a bit too early [to] Chelsea. He was 16 when he when he when he left France for Chelsea, you know? And that step at 16 is a huge step.”

The DR Congo winger has rarely stuck in one place for long as he’s played for 16 different clubs throughout his career. After spending a good chunk of his career in Ligue 1, he’s now playing in Iran for Esteghlal FC.

Ben Sahar

Sahar got his first chance for Chelsea back in 2007 during a 4-0 drubbing of Wigan Athletic. The frontman has enjoyed a nomadic career since leaving Stamford Bridge two years later, playing for 16 different clubs throughout his career.

Now 35 years old, Sahar currently plays for Hapoel Tel Aviv who compete in the second division of Israeli football.

Juan Mata

Since leaving Manchester United a couple of years back, Mata has gone out to Turkey and Japan and won league titles and now he’s set his sights on further silverware in Australia. Now that’s how to see out the last years of your playing career.

The 36-year-old has just signed up with A-League outfit Western Sydney Wanderers.

“I’m feeling, again, very thankful to football for the many experiences and joy that keeps bringing to my life,” Mata posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“Today, a new adventure is starting, and I’m super excited about it! I will keep enjoying this amazing sport by playing not only in a different country… but in a different continent: AUSTRALIA, HERE I GO!

“I have always been amazed with your country and longed to live there… Now, I will do it in the beautiful city of Sydney. I’m joining Western Sydney Wanderers, the only Australian team to ever win the Asian Champions League, and I cannot wait to arrive and train with the team to prepare for the season ahead.

“Feeling grateful and excited for this new adventure, and looking forward to trying to win another championship in a different league!”