Following the dismissal of Enzo Maresca, Strasbourg head coach Liam Rosenior has emerged as the overwhelming favourite to take over at Chelsea.

With the club currently sat fifth in the league, in the EFL Cup semi-final and going well in the Champions League, the second half of the season presents itself as a big opportunity for the next manager.

Rosenior started his coaching career within the Brighton academy before then becoming the assistant manager at Derby County in the summer of 2019.

His first permanent head coach role was with Hull City in the Championship and after being sacked by the Tigers, he’s been managing Strasbourg since the summer of 2024.

Throughout his managerial career, he’s tended to alternate between a 4-2-3-1, 4-3-3 and 3-4-2-1 system.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled what the Chelsea XI could look like under Rosenior, if he’s given the job.

GK: Robert Sanchez

Sanchez has firmly established himself as Chelsea’s number one and we can’t see that changing under Rosenior.

While some still have doubts over the Spaniard, he has shown signs of improvement this season.

RWB: Reece James

Comfortable at right-back or in midfield, James could be utilised in several roles under Rosenior.

However, with the emphasis that he puts on his wing-backs being involved in the build-up and playing high and wide, it makes sense to use James in this role.

Even when lining up in a 4-2-3-1 shape, it often becomes a back three during build-up, with one of the full-backs tucking in and the other bombing forward to create width.

With James’ football IQ, he could be perfect for the role of the attacking full-back.

RCB: Wesley Fofana

Since joining from Leicester in 2022, Fofana has never really got going in a Chelsea shirt after multiple injury setbacks.

However, he’s currently available for selection and out of the defenders that Chelsea have, he’d be high on the pecking order right now.

CCB: Trevoh Chalobah

Levi Colwill will eventually fill this role, but with him currently sidelined, Chalobah is the obvious choice.

The 26-year-old has played more Premier League minutes than any other Chelsea outfield player this season and we’d back him to retain his place under Rosenior.

LCB: Marc Cucurella

Naturally a left-back, Cucurella could be used at the left-hand side of a back three under the new Chelsea boss.

The Spaniard has been integral to Chelsea this season and under Maresca was one of the first names on the teamsheet. We wouldn’t expect that to change under Rosenior.

LWB: Pedro Neto

While not his traditional role, Neto would be a wing-back on paper, but his role would require him to stay high and wide and bomb forward.

The Portuguese winger is comfortable playing on either flank and should have the legs to get up and down the pitch.

CM: Moises Caicedo

Regardless of how Rosenior tries to shift around the Chelsea midfield, Caicedo will almost certainly start.

The 24-year-old is rightly considered among the best players in the league right now, and one of its top sh*thouses, bringing real quality to the side both on and off the ball.

CM: Andrey Santos

Rosenior and Santos loved working together at Strasbourg and we’d imagine the Brazilian playing a more prominent role in the Chelsea XI, if Rosenior does land the job.

Last season, the Brazilian scored 10 goals from midfield in Ligue 1, although Chelsea fans are yet to see the best of him yet.

“I love my ex coach,” Santos said when discussing Rosenior.

“He’s amazing. When I joined Strasbourg he helped me a lot, I improved a lot with him.

“The last two weeks I sent a message to him because I always watch Strasbourg games. I said my new baby is coming, he said congratulations and he is so happy for me. Our relationship is perfect.”

RW: Cole Palmer

Chelsea fans have been desperate to see Palmer on the right-hand side more often and Rosenior could give them just that.

Injuries have disrupted his campaign this time around, but there’s no doubt that he’s Chelsea’s most talented player when fully fit.

ST: Liam Delap

Delap has struggled to get going at Stamford Bridge, but Rosenior could be the perfect coach to get him back on track.

After Delap had struggled at Championship level with Stoke and Preston, it was Rosenior who first unlocked his potential at Hull.

Back in 2023, he described Delap as a ‘special talent’ and we can’t wait to see them potentially together again.

LW: Joao Pedro

Chelsea have many options they could play in this role, but given that Pedro is currently their top scorer, we’d have to give him the nod.

On paper, he’d start on the left-hand side, but in reality, he’d likely drift inside as Pedro creates width on his flank.

READ NEXT: Ranking the five favourites to replace Enzo Maresca as Chelsea manager: Fabregas, Xavi…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Chelsea manager in Premier League history?