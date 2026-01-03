Chelsea appear set to appoint Liam Rosenior as their new manager. It’s been a swift rise for the 41-year-old, but those who’ve played under him won’t be surprised to see him land one of European football’s biggest jobs.

Rosenior has been talked up after leading Strasbourg into Ligue 1’s European spots, having previously caught the eye as a promising young coach at Derby County and Hull City.

We’ve rounded up seven quotes from players who’ve worked under Rosenior on what makes him a top coach.

Tyler Morton

“I didn’t have too many expectations coming here,” Morton told The Athletic of his year working under Rosenior on loan at Hull City.

“I was just dying to get out and prove the ability I’ve got and show the development I’d had in the last season with Blackburn.

“I couldn’t be happier with how it’s gone. The manager (Rosenior) has done so much for me. He’s pushed me on, played me in both roles (No 6 and No 8) to show I’ve got the versatility. He’s a fantastic manager. I didn’t know too much before I came here but I’ve learned so much off him. His style of play is perfect for me.”

Habib Diarra

Ahead of his move to Sunderland in the summer, Diarra had been named Strasbourg’s captain by Rosenior at the age of 20 – a real show of belief in his on-pitch leadership.

In a profile of Diarra on the official Premier League website, the Senegal international is quoted as being thankful for the “real freedom” he was given on the pitch under Rosenior, and that the coach helped him “mentally, technically, in terms of my game intelligence, and as a person.”

Joaquin Panichelli

Only six players in Europe’s top five leagues have scored more goals than rising Argentinian star Panichelli so far this season. He’s hit the ground running at Strasbourg since moving from Alaves in the summer with 10 goals in just 23 appearances under Rosenior.

“A large part of the success I’m experiencing today is thanks to him and his staff. They trusted me, they helped me believe in this process,” Panichelli said.

At the beginning, I wasn’t completely comfortable because I was playing differently, in a different style. But they convinced me that it was the best path for me. I trusted that, and the results speak for themselves.”

Jean Michael Seri

“He brought players here that like to play. if there was no identity then it is very difficult, I was sure that something would change and now everyone is enjoying what we are doing,” the Ivorian midfielder told Hull Live, of his experience working under Rosenior.

“Why? Because every time we get on the pitch, we are confident. Why? Because we know what we are going to do with and without the ball, so that makes everybody comfortable.

“We have this confidence that we are going to win games. Every training session when we do our shape, everything has to pass through me. I’m trying to get better and better to perform in every match.

“When something is wrong and if I’m not in good form, it’s going to be difficult for me. I’m not saying I’m doing poorly, but I need my teammates as well.

“I’m trying to be in good shape, as fit as I can to help my teammates to play in a good way in how the gaffer wants, that’s my job. I’m not a player that is going to speak (a lot) in the dressing room or on the pitch, but I’m a player that is going to lead on the pitch.”

Ben Chilwell

“It wasn’t my top choice, but then I spoke to the manager. It was only a 10-minute call, and I rang my agent straight away after and said, ‘Yes, let’s get Strasbourg done,'” Chilwell told BBC Sport of his decision to leave Chelsea for their BlueCo sister outfit.

“Liam said I’d be surprised how much I’d enjoy it. He still thought I could improve and said he would ask me to play certain roles I haven’t played before, which has already started to happen.

“Then there’s the leadership side of it. I’ve been in changing rooms with serial winners and know how to be in a group that wins stuff. It just seemed like a no-brainer and a pretty perfect fit.

“I’m definitely shocked at the quality. There are a lot of people going straight to the top here, and I include the manager in that.”

Andrey Santos

The Brazilian midfielder impressed on loan at Rosenior’s Strasbourg last season, and the pair of them look set to reunite after his return to parent club Chelsea in the summer.

“He’s a great coach. I love working with him,” Santos told L’Equipe.

“I love working with him. All the players are excited by his commitment, his vision. Plus, the style he wants is perfect for me.”

“He wants possession, to multiply passes to bother opponents, and he wants to win, that’s the most important thing. He asks me to do everything: defend, win the ball back, and pass it as cleanly as possible. But he also gives me the freedom to be myself, to shoot from distance, to enter the box. I feel useful.”

Alfie Jones

No player has made more appearances under Rosenior than Jones. The Canada international was an ever-present at Hull City during Rosenior’s time in the dugout.

“To get recognition from the manager is massive,” Jones told Hull Live.

“It gave me a really big confidence boost and hopefully, it’s a platform to build on. It makes me want to repay him and perform on the pitch.

“It gives you that confidence, to have that behind me is massive for me. I just want to go and repay him now by making sure I perform well on the pitch.”

