New Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior recently described Moises Caicedo as the best midfielder in the world, but Neymar doesn’t share his opinion.

Since taking over from Enzo Maresca, Rosenior has given plenty of interviews and has shared his opinion on the current Chelsea squad.

It’s safe to say that this is the most talented team that Rosenior has ever worked with and he went as far to label Caicedo as the best midfielder in the world right now.

“For me, Moises Caicedo is the best midfield player in world football in my opinion,” Rosenior told TNT Sports.

Given the level that the Ecuadorian midfielder has been playing at this season, that’s not a totally outlandish view.

Of course, others would quickly name the likes of Vitinha, Pedri, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice, but Caicedo is undoubtedly one of the best in the business right now.

Indeed, it’s not only Rosenior who holds Caicedo in high regard. Back in October, Gary Neville described the Chelsea star as the best midfielder in the league, following their triumph over Liverpool.

“Moises Caicedo was the best player on the pitch by a mile today and he’s the best midfielder in the Premier League at this point in time. I’m comfortable saying that,” Neville said.

In the Premier League this season, Caicedo has made 37 interceptions, the most of any player in the league and 45 tackles, the most of any Chelsea player.

Neymar disagrees with Rosenior’s verdict

While Rosenior was quick to label Caicedo as the best midfielder in the world, Neymar has provided a differing opinion.

The Brazilian recently did an interview with Turkish women’s footballer Aycan Yanac, where he named Real Madrid’s Arda Guler as the best midfielder in the world.

“Arda Guler, he’s an amazing player,” Neymar said.

“He has quality, so I think he’s the best midfielder in the world.”

We’re somewhat doubtful over whether Neymar would’ve said that had he not been in the presence of Yanac, who happened to be wearing a Turkish national team jersey. However, there’s no denying that Neymar rates him highly.

After being on the fringes of the XI under Carlo Ancelotti, Guler has played a more prominent role under Xabi Alonso this season.

He’s started in the majority of league matches and across all competitions has produced 11 goal contributions, averaging a goal or assist every 149 minutes.

The 20-year-old definitely has a bright future ahead of him, but Neymar has perhaps jumped the gun by labelling him as the best midfielder on the planet right now.

Of course, his skillset is totally different to that of Caicedo, so the comparison between those two players doesn’t really stack up anyway.

If Guler continues to develop at his current rate then perhaps in a few years time, Neymar’s words will ring true. Watch this space.

READ NEXT: 8 Strasbourg players that Chelsea MUST target after Liam Rosenior’s appointment

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Chelsea player to be sent off in the Premier League?