Nicolas Jackson is currently out of favour at Chelsea – and there are plenty of potential destinations for the striker should the Club World Cup finalists choose to sell.

Jackson scored 13 goals in 31 appearances last season, but the signing of both Liam Delap and Joao Pedro alongside a pair of red cards have left the Senegal striker vulnerable.

With Chelsea looking to streamline their squad, there remains a chance they’ll cash in on Jackson this summer – but where will he go?

AC Milan

AC Milan have identified Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jackson as potential striker targets for the summer.

The Rossoneri are in the market for a new centre-forward as manager Massimiliano Allegri looks to rebuild a squad that will not play European football next season.

Chelsea would only consider Jackson’s sale for a considerable offer, while the player himself is determined to continue with the Premier League giants.

But stranger things have happened and Milan is still an enticing destination for players.

Aston Villa

With a strong squad and elite manager, Villa might be the perfect destination for Jackson if he moved to another Premier League club.

Unai Emery is believed to be a big admirer of Jackson and sees him as having the potential to develop into an elite Premier League striker.

Emery knows the Senegal international well from their time together at Spanish club Villarreal.

Villa have reportedly been in touch with Jackson’s representatives about potentially signing him in the coming weeks.

Napoli

It is widely expected that Victor Osimhen will leave Napoli this summer.

Whilst the Serie A winners coped well without him last season, obviously, they do require depth in forward areas.

Antonio Conte has been promised huge backing by the board, with Kevin De Bruyne already arriving ahead of the next campaign.

But they could turn to another Premier League player in an attempt to retain their title and we could see Jackson thriving in Italy.

Juventus

It remains to be seen whether Randal Kolo Muani will stay at Juventus amid links with a return to PSG and his departure would leave the Serie A giants short at the top of the pitch.

Dusan Vlahovic has been the first-choice striker in Turin for some time now, but a disappointing goal return last season has led to ever-increasing links with a move away.

With Gianluca Di Marzio reporting that Juventus have expressed an interest in signing Jackson this summer, it seems this rumour may have legs.

Barcelona

Arguably the least likely of all the clubs listed here, Barcelona have reportedly shown interest in signing Jackson this summer according to Senegalese outlet Taggat.

The La Liga champions are looking for affordable offensive reinforcements due to financial constraints and have considered the Chelsea forward to be an accessible target.

Jackson’s versatility in attack, speed, and ability to make a difference in tight spaces were said to be appealing to the Barcelona technical staff.

It would be a sensational move, but one we could see working out well for both club and player.

READ NEXT: The staggering amounts Chelsea can bank in Club World Cup prize money



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every African player to represent Chelsea in the Premier League?

