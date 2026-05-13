Xabi Alonso is a strong candidate to become the next Chelsea manager, but how would they line up under the former Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid boss?

Chelsea are already on the hunt for their next manager after sacking Liam Rosenior last month and putting Calum McFarlane in temporary charge until the end of the season. With the prospect of no European football being a realistic one, they cannot afford to get their next appointment wrong.

According to David Ornstein, Chelsea are considering Alonso as a candidate after his exit from Real Madrid in January.

Alonso took the Madrid job as one of the most highly rated coaches of a generation after leading Bayer Leverkusen to their first ever Bundesliga title in 2023-24, going unbeaten for good measure.

Things didn’t work out in Madrid, but it has become such a circus there that it shouldn’t damage Alonso’s reputation too much.

And so Chelsea could hand him the reins – not that they’ve made a final decision yet – to start their new era next season. But what would Alonso’s Chelsea look like?

His tactical flexibility leaves several options on the table. Alonso used variants of a 4-3-3 shape in Spain, but had more success with a 3-4-2-1 in Germany.

If he was to go with the back three for Chelsea, then – with some inevitable big signings to follow – who would play where?

GK: Mike Penders

Chelsea have a big decision to make about their goalkeepers in the summer. Robert Sanchez performs well in spells, but hasn’t convinced everyone, so could face pressure for his place.

That’s unlikely to be from current backup Filip Jorgensen, who hasn’t managed to win the battle for the starting spot and could well seek an exit for more gametime elsewhere.

But Mike Penders has been making his own case while on loan at Strasbourg this season. He only turns 21 in the summer, so some might wonder if he’s ready for the Chelsea spotlight yet, but a bold decision might be what Chelsea need to kickstart a new era.

RCB: Maxence Lacroix

Chelsea are likely to be in the market for a defensive reinforcement this summer, especially if they need the depth appropriate for a back three.

Wesley Fofana has been back in regular action this season, his busiest in Chelsea colours after some past injury nightmares.

Indeed, when Alonso was going invincible with Leverkusen in 2023-24, Fofana was unable to make a single appearance for Chelsea.

But he could be ousted for another Frenchman if Chelsea win the race for Crystal Palace’s Lacroix, who our friends at TEAMtalk have confirmed is on their radar.

Lacroix has impressed for Palace and could be a ready-made option to strengthen Chelsea’s defence, also having crossed paths with Alonso as an opponent in their Bundesliga days when he played for Wolfsburg.

CB: Trevoh Chalobah

Alonso would need someone he could rely on in the middle of his defence, where his bedrock used to be Leverkusen’s vice-captain Jonathan Tah (now at Bayern Munich).

At Chelsea, Chalobah has defied the odds to establish himself as one of the most-used players.

The 26-year-old has played in the middle of a back three before, so would be comfortable there.

Chelsea could arguably find an upgrade for their academy graduate, but he has seen off that kind of pressure before.

LCB: Levi Colwill

Next season could be a big one on Colwill’s comeback trail after the ACL injury that sidelined him for most of the current campaign.

Among the current options, he would be competing with the younger Jorrel Hato to be Chelsea’s main left-footed centre-back.

RWB: Geovany Quenda

Ironically, the right-back Alonso had at Madrid was replaced at his previous club by the one Alonso had at Leverkusen.

While Trent Alexander-Arnold struggled to fit in at first following his move from Liverpool, Alonso previously got a tune out of Jeremie Frimpong as a wing-back.

Forward-thinking players tended to be preferred on the flanks in Alonso’s system – and that could suit the incoming Quenda to a tee.

The 19-year-old, due to join from Sporting CP in the summer, plays either as a winger or a wing-back.

Due to his age, he wouldn’t always be a starter, but if he progresses well, he could be well-suited to the shape Alonso could implement at Stamford Bridge.

CM: Reece James

Another right-back contender, of course, is captain Reece James, who has his own set of strengths for his potential next manager to work with.

In a 3-4-2-1 formation, he could play as a right-sided centre-back, a wing-back or in holding midfield.

James has found a decent amount of opportunities in midfield this season, where he could continue to make a name for himself with his strength and passing ability.

CM: Moises Caicedo

One of Chelsea’s most valuable players, Caicedo is third in the squad for minutes played in all competitions this season.

At the age of 24, you’d imagine he’s only going to get better over the next few years. Taking him out of the team by choice would be almost unthinkable.

LWB: Marc Cucurella

Alonso had a Spanish left wing-back at Leverkusen and the same would likely be true at Chelsea.

But rather than having to buy Alex Grimaldo for a reunion, the manager would be inheriting a squad where Marc Cucurella is already one of the more reliable players.

Unless he is tempted away to Barcelona, Cucurella is likely to remain a key man for Chelsea next season.

AM: Cole Palmer

Is Palmer doing enough to protect his place in Chelsea’s long-term plans? He has only scored or assisted in six league games this season, so some would argue not.

But on his day – and in the right system – Palmer remains one of Chelsea’s most talented players and someone they see as a big part of their future.

He could be tasked with occupying a Florian Wirtz-like role in Alonso’s system, but would be hoping to be more effective than the same player has been in England.

AM: Morgan Rogers

Chelsea have had a left wing problem this season, with summer signings Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens both disappointing.

If Alonso was to implement a 3-4-2-1 formation without classic wingers, though, they could find alternative solutions, such as signing more of a central attacking midfielder or using Enzo Fernandez or Joao Pedro there.

Chelsea may have to work hard to keep Fernandez away from Alonso’s former club Real Madrid this summer, though, after his recent thinly disguised flirting with the Spanish giants.

But having him under contract until 2032 probably helps their case. Only for silly money would Fernandez be on his way out of west London.

It’s a possibility, though, and Chelsea could use that silly money to invest heavily in a new attacking midfielder. Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers is a dream target, who may be hard to prise away if his current club secure Champions League football as seems likely.

But Chelsea are supposedly ready to push for Rogers no matter what. It seems ambitious, but don’t rule anything out with their penchant for a big spend.

CF: Joao Pedro

Pedro is one of the few Chelsea players emerging from this season with significant credit after scoring 20 goals in his debut season with the club.

He has convincingly won the battle with fellow summer signing Liam Delap, and will nowwhich be preparing for the threat of the incoming Emmanuel Emegha.

As stated, Pedro could play in behind a different striker, but as things stand, he has to be the first choice going into the new season.

Alonso has typically favoured tall strikers as a focal point, which bodes well for both Pedro and Emegha. But it’s the Brazilian’s shirt to lose right now.

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