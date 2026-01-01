Chelsea and Enzo Maresca have parted ways after growing tension between the Italian coach and the club’s hierarchy.

Maresca delivered the Conference League and Club World Cup trophies during his one full season at the helm, but the writing has been on the wall over his future at Stamford Bridge for some time.

“During his time at the club, Enzo led the team to success in the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup,” read a Chelsea statement after his exit was confirmed on New Year’s Day.

“Those achievements will remain an important part of the club’s recent history, and we thank him for his contributions to the club.

“With key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track.

“We wish Enzo well for the future.”

The Blues made a statement with their superb victory over European champions PSG in the Club World Cup final. And they’ve further underlined their credentials as a serious force with excellent performances against Barcelona, Liverpool and Arsenal this season.

But while Maresca’s Chelsea proved they could be a match for anyone on their day, consistency has been somewhat lacking in the league.

As the table since the Italian appointment last summer demonstrates, they’ve still got to improve if they’re to become serious title challengers.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City have all taken considerably more points than Chelsea since the start of last season, while Aston Villa are also above them in the table over the course of Maresca’s tenure.

But Chelsea are comfortably fifth, up in the Champions League spots, having taken seven more points than Newcastle United over the past season and a half.

They’ve also notably taken 27 more points than Manchester United and a whopping 36 more than Tottenham since the start of last season, offering a reminder of how much worse things can be for a mismanaged ‘big six’ outfit.

Fifth seems about right when it comes to Maresca’s tenure. At least one rung below title challengers, but a decent Champions League-level side. They finished fourth in his one full season in charge, and he departs with them sitting fifth in the Premier League table at the midway point of the 2025-26 campaign.

You imagine the remit for Maresca’s successor will be to retain their place in the Champions League and challenge for silverware in the short term, before eventually bridging the gap to the likes of Arsenal and Man City next season.

Here’s how the full Premier League table stacks up over the course of Maresca’s 18 months in charge of Chelsea.

Note: to create this table, we’ve used our sister site Football365 and their brilliant Premier League Tables resource – a goldmine for creating and exploring custom tables.

