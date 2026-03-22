Liam Rosenior has divided opinion since being appointed as Chelsea manager in January 2026 – but do results support either his supporters or detractors?

Rosenior was drafted in to replace Enzo Maresca, who left on New Year’s Day after falling out with the club’s owners.

The Englishman was previously manager of Strasbourg, who are also owned by Clearlake. This invited scepticism straight away.

But initial results were good. Chelsea won their first four league matches under Rosenior, including a sensational comeback from two goals down to beat West Ham.

The wins were coming, but warning signs were there. Rosenior’s Chelsea struggled to put together 90-minute performances and this led to dropped points against Leeds and Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

A fine win against Aston Villa, albeit an out-of-form Villa, was sandwiched by defeats by Arsenal and Newcastle.

Their Champions League humbling by PSG, 8-2 on aggregate, showed Rosenior’s limitations and a harrowing 3-0 defeat at Everton invited further questions.

But Rosenior has come out to bat for his tenure, even mentioning the ‘since his arrival table’ after the 1-0 loss to Newcastle in mid-March.

And the Blues boss was unhappy with his side’s performance at Everton.

“The most disappointing evening so far,” he said. “In terms of the things we spoke about, not gifting goals away, getting control of the game – it wasn’t there.”

Asked about his player’s application, Rosenior said: “For me, it’s not a lack of effort or belief in the team.

“When you’re on a run of defeats we’re on, those things get levelled at you but I don’t think that’s the problem at the moment.”

Rosenior fronted up to the angry away support at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, acknowledging the team are smarting after four successive defeats.

“They pay their money, they love this club and they have come a long way, Rosenior admitted.

“It’s a disappointing time for the club at the moment [because of the last week]. It hurts to lose games of football.

“We’re one point away from a Champions League position. Hopefully this break now comes at a good moment for us.”

Since Rosenior took over, here’s the breakdown of the Premier League table.

Note: to create this table, we’ve used our sister site Football365 and their brilliant Premier League Tables resource – a goldmine for creating and exploring custom tables.

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