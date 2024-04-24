The shocking Premier League table since Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea fired Thomas Tuchel in September 2022 and it’s fair to say that the club haven’t had the best of times since parting company with the German coach.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, Tuchel was a very popular figure among the Chelsea fanbase. He orchestrated their Champions League triumph in 2020-21 and also won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Despite spending a ludicrous amount of money since firing Tuchel, Chelsea haven’t been able to get their hands on any silverware in the last two years.

During Tuchel’s final days at the club, Chelsea weren’t exactly firing on all cylinders, but they were still keeping themselves among the top sides in the league.

When he was let go in September 2022, Chelsea were sixth in the table and were only three points adrift of the top four, with the majority of the season still to play.

“I am devastated that my time at Chelsea has come to an end,” Tuchel said in a statement after he was dismissed.

“This is a club where I felt at home, both professionally and personally. Thank you so much to all the staff, the players and the supporters for making me feel very welcome from the start.

“The pride and joy I felt at helping the team to win the Champions League and the Club World Cup will stay with me forever. I am honoured to have been a part of this club’s history and the memories of the last 19 months will always have a special place in my heart.”

Graham Potter was the man who followed Tuchel, although he struggled to get a tune out of the same squad and was promptly dismissed in April last year.

Frank Lampard then took the job on an interim basis before Mauricio Pochettino took the reigns at Stamford Bridge in the summer.

There have been a few shoots of encouragement under Pochettino, but results have remained inconsistent and for most of the season, they’ve been languishing in mid-table.

During Tuchel’s stint in charge of Chelsea, he averaged an impressive 1.94 points per game and in the post-Tuchel era, the club have averaged a miserable 1.26 points per game.

To contextualise just how inconsistent Chelsea have been since parting company with the German boss, this is what the Premier League table looks like since they sacked him in September 2022.

Note: all teams have played 64 games unless otherwise stated.

1. Manchester City – 148 points, +91 GD

2. Arsenal – 146 points, +94 GD (played 66)

3. Liverpool – 132 points, +62 GD (played 65)

4. Aston Villa – 123 points, +31 GD (played 66)

5. Newcastle – 114 points, +51 GD

6. Manchester United – 113 points, +14 GD

7. Tottenham – 106 points, +16 GD

8. Brighton – 93 points, +15 GD

9. Fulham – 86 points, -2 GD (played 66)

10. Brentford – 85 points, -1 GD (played 66)

11. West Ham – 84 points, -17 GD (played 66)

12. Chelsea – 81 points, -4 GD

13. Wolves – 78 points, -33 GD (played 65)

14. Crystal Palace – 75 points, -21 GD (played 65)

15. Bournemouth – 74 points, -33 GD (played 65)

16. Everton – 70 points, -35 GD (played 65)

17. Nottingham Forest, 64 points, -38 GD (played 65)