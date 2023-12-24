The terrible Premier League table since Todd Boehly took over at Chelsea

Todd Boehly has become an integral part of the Barclays soap opera since taking over as Chelsea owner in May 2022, acquiring precious few Premier League points despite spending £1billion on transfers.

Boehly oversaw a luxurious transfer spend in the summer of 2022, with the likes of Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly all arriving at Stamford Bridge, but manager Thomas Tuchel was sacked at the start of September.

Having spent £20million to lure Graham Potter from Brighton, Chelsea looked like they were planning for the future but a string of shocking results left the 2021 Champions League winners marooned in mid-table.

After spending hundreds of millions in January 2023 on the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk, patience soon ran out with Potter and he was sacked last April. Frank Lampard was bought in as Chelsea finished 12th – their worst position since 1995-96.

Mauricio Pochettino was appointed as manager to much fanfare, especially as Chelsea spent north of £300million in the summer market.

But recent demoralising defeats to Manchester United and Everton have shown the former Tottenham boss has his work cut out to turn Chelsea’s bloated squad into a coherent bunch of winners.

It’s still early days in the Pochettino era, but Chelsea will want to see a quick return on their astronomical transfer spend and Boehly surely won’t stand by idly if the team continue to remain in mid-table

Chelsea fans will be forgiven for thinking what the eff has gone wrong over the past 19 months, as one look at the Premier League table since Boehly’s takeover will underline.

Note: all teams have played 57 games unless otherwise specified. Only teams that played in both the 2022-23 and 2023-24 Premier League seasons have been included.

1. Arsenal – 127 points, GD +67

2. Manchester City – 126 points, GD +82 (played 56)

3. Liverpool – 109 points, GD +52

4. Manchester United – 103 points, GD +10

5. Newcastle United – 100 points, GD +49 (played 56)

6. Aston Villa – 100 points, GD +18

7. Tottenham – 96 points, GD +20 (played 56)

8. Brighton – 89 points, GD +22 (played 56)

9. Brentford – 79 points, GD +12 (played 55)

10. Fulham – 76 points, GD +2

11. West Ham United – 70 points, GD -19

12. Crystal Palace – 67 points, GD -16

13. Chelsea – 66 points, GD -10

14. Everton – 65 points, GD -20

15. Wolves – 63 points, GD -35

16. Bournemouth – 61 points, GD -32 (played 55)

17. Nottingham Forest – 52 points, GD -44 (played 56)

