Liam Rosenior has been confirmed as the next Chelsea manager, having been the overwhelming favourite for the job after the departure of Enzo Maresca.

Rosenior performed well with fellow BlueCo club Strasbourg and therefore had been touted months ago to take over from Maresca at Stamford Bridge whenever that time came.

That time is now, with the former Hull City defender swapping seventh-placed Ligue 1 side Strasbourg for fifth-placed Premier League side Chelsea.

The reception has been mixed, with some feeling the Blues should have gone with a more experienced boss than the 41-year-old, though some have urged for his backing.

We have found what five former players and pundits feel about the decision.

Wayne Rooney

Rooney worked up close with Rosenior when he was in charge at Derby, with the former defender his second in command.

He feels it’s a good move, telling The Wayne Rooney Show: “He’s taken chances, and hopefully that pays off because I think Liam is as good a coach as I’ve ever worked with.

“His detail, how he approaches the day-to-day, he’s as good as I’ve worked with.

“Liam was so important for me. He was incredible in his coaching ability. I was more of the manager and dealing with players and everything.

“So I learned a lot from him from that point of view and then I think he’s done a great job as a whole.”

Jamie Carragher

Former Liverpool defender Carragher feels the Blues will reach the Champions League again next season but might not go any further under Rosenior.

He said on Sky Sports: “I don’t think it’s an appointment that is going to push Chelsea on to win a Premier League title or a Champions League trophy. And that’s what Chelsea should be aspiring to, that’s what they’ve been used to over the last 20 years.

“That’s not a lack of respect or criticism for Liam Rosenior, because he’s still a young man, he’s on a journey to be a top coach. For me it is a just a job that is going to come too early to really have the success that Chelsea, as a football club, should expect.”

Gary Neville

Neville seemingly questioned the authority that young boss Rosenior would be able to command given his stature in the game.

He said: “You genuinely can’t win anything with kids. That’s a fact. Alan Hansen was absolutely right. Chelsea need some experience in and around the club.

“If you have young players on the pitch I also think you need an experienced manager. But it looks like they are going to appoint another young manager again. I just think young players need some authority and guidance around them.”

John Terry

A Chelsea fan online suggested they should swerve Terry due to his lack of experience, and the Chelsea legend’s response was that a top manager – which it’s fair to say Rosenior is not yet – is needed.

He said: “I have every qualification going, I have three years coaching experience in the Premier League with Aston Villa.

“On top of that nobody is more Chelsea than me, for us to be top again we need a top manager as yes that would rule me out but please don’t say I’m under qualified!”

Pat Nevin

Prior to progress being made on Rosenior being hired, Pat Nevin said that Chelsea would “get someone in who is young and easy to manipulate.”

Rosenior is set to be the fourth of the last five Blues managers who has coached in the Championship, and at 41 years old, he seemingly fits the mould Nevin was describing.

Phil Jones

“I was fortunate enough to go over there [Strasbourg] and see what he was doing and how he conducted himself and communicated with the players,” Jones told BBC Sport.

“[It’s a] different environment for him being an English manager and I was really impressed with the way he spoke to the players in the meeting and the way he addressed the players.

“I like the way he sees the game. He’s passionate. He’s not afraid to go brave and make brave decisions. I think he went to Paris St-Germain and went man for man all over the pitch and gave them a right good game.”

Shay Given

“I think this is Liam’s dream. All his life is to manage at the very highest level and Chelsea is one of the biggest jobs you’ll get in the Premier League and maybe world football,” the former goalkeeper said on Match Of The Day.

“He’s ready. He’s managed 153 games. He’s done his apprenticeship and he’s ready to go. He managed a young Strasbourg team as well, got them into European competitions, and he’ll be buzzing.

“Chelsea have spent well, he’s worked with young players at Strasbourg before and he’ll be eager to get in this position.”

