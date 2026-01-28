Raheem Sterling is expected to leave Chelsea before the end of the January transfer window, but where will he go?

The 31-year-old was one of the most prolific players in the league during his prime, but it’s safe to say that the last few years at Chelsea haven’t gone to plan.

He’s not played a professional game for the club this season and an exit in January seems like the best outcome for everyone involved.

Using the latest bookies’ odds, here are the seven favourites to sign him before the end of the transfer window.

=1. Fulham – 6/4

As things stand, Fulham are the joint favourites to sign the 31-year-old.

With Sterling keen to stay in London, a move to Fulham could be his best bet, especially considering Craven Cottage is only a stone’s throw from Stamford Bridge.

Also, Marco Silva has a good reputation when it comes to revitalising players towards the tail end of their career, just ask Willian or Raul Jimenez.

=1. West Ham – 6/4

Along with Fulham, West Ham are also being priced as the joint favourites to sign Sterling.

We could absolutely see Sterling in a West Ham shirt and it’s the exact sort of signing that the Hammers have been fond of making in previous years.

Although he would be joining them in a precarious position and the imminent arrival of Adama Traore perhaps means they’re less likely to push the boat out for him.

=3. Crystal Palace – 9/2

After the past few weeks that Palace have had, they could do with a pick-up towards the end of the window.

Oliver Glasner’s side are in desperate need of some more attacking reinforcements and it’s not the first time that they’ve been linked with Sterling either. Watch this space.

=3. Napoli – 9/2

With Napoli’s track record of rejuvenating fading Premier League stars, they could be Sterling’s best bet.

Kevin De Bruyne has previously admitted that he had his best footballing relationship with Sterling, with the pair combining for 31 goals during their time together at Manchester City.

“What made Raz and me so complementary together, he was a willing runner, he runs deep,” De Bruyne said.

“Every player that runs deep with me helps me out so much more, because he gave me options to play in the space. And I think Raheem understood that with me; if I have the ball and he runs deep, I will try to get him the ball.”

5. Arsenal – 6/1

Sterling spent last season on loan with the Gunners and produced six goal contributions across 28 appearances.

While the Gunners have been struggling for firepower as of late, we’d be surprised if they went back in for Sterling at this stage, but you never know.

6. Nottingham Forest – 13/2

With Forest’s transfer track record, it’s not totally outlandish that they would go for Sterling.

Having only scored 23 goals, Sean Dyche’s side are currently the second-lowest scoring side in the league and are crying out for some more firepower. It might make them more likeable too.

7. Tottenham – 7/1

Spurs and Manchester United are now the only remaining ‘top six’ clubs that Sterling has never played for.

We can’t see him ever playing for the Red Devils, but a move to Tottenham doesn’t seem totally outlandish.

They’re currently priced at 7/1 for a reason, but given the amount of injuries to their forward players, we wouldn’t be shocked if they made a last-minute push to sign the 31-year-old on a short-term contract.

