Reece James has extended his Chelsea contract until 2032, meaning the Blues are now down to single figures of players out of contract in what remains of the 2020s.

Chelsea have handed out some frankly ludicrous contracts in recent years, some lasting up to nine years. Captain James deserves his new deal after proving his fitness levels again, but not all the players they have tied down for the long term have been good enough to stick around.

We’ve ranked the Chelsea players out of contract in either 2028 or 2029 by how much we expect them to get a new deal beyond then.

9. Gabriel Slonina (2028)

Slonina has been serving as Chelsea’s third-choice goalkeeper this season. Still yet to make a competitive appearance for them, he has had loan spells with Chicago Fire, Eupen and Barnsley.

Robert Sanchez has been up and down in terms of his form as Chelsea’s first-choice, while backup Filip Jorgensen hasn’t convinced either, so it doesn’t reflect too positively on Slonina to be firmly behind both in the pecking order.

Still only 21, the American does have potential and might require another loan move away, in which case Chelsea could renew his contract to protect his value, but given it’s now four years since they signed him, they might just cut their losses.

8. Teddy Sharman-Lowe (2028)

Chelsea recalled Sharman-Lowe from his loan spell with Bolton Wanderers in January before reintegrating him into their setup.

The goalkeeper only conceded 21 goals from 22 games in League One for Bolton and has sat on the bench a few times for Chelsea since, but will be hoping his progress doesn’t stagnate too much.

Turning 23 later this month, Sharman-Lowe could find himself further down the pecking order next season if Chelsea reintegrate Mike Penders after his loan spell with Strasbourg.

It casts his long-term future at Chelsea in doubt, even though his stock was rising. A new contract isn’t impossible if it facilitates another loan move at a higher level, but time may be running out.

7. Tosin Adarabioyo (2028)

Now in his second season with Chelsea, Tosin has started seven Premier League games this term and come on in seven more.

He is a useful enough member of their centre-back department, but it is an area they could look to upgrade.

What may work against Tosin in any quest for a new contract is his age. The former Fulham man is 28 now and will be 30 by the time his contract expires.

That isn’t past it by any means, but Chelsea have focused heavily on long-term planning with younger talents, so he will have to maintain high standards to stay suited to their strategy.

6. Marc Guiu (2029)

Guiu joined Chelsea in the same summer as Adarabioyo two years ago and has accumulated less gametime this season, but age is on his side.

Still only 20, the former Barcelona prospect has endured something of a wasted year after seeing his loan spell at Sunderland curtailed three games in.

Back at Stamford Bridge, Guiu hasn’t got off the mark in the Premier League still, but he has only been given one start.

Chelsea could be looking for more firepower up front, which could leave Guiu behind again, but he does have potential, as shown by his record of eight goals from 28 games in all competitions for the Blues so far.

5. Wesley Fofana (2029)

Chelsea spent a fortune on Fofana in 2022, but the defender still hasn’t managed to reach 50 appearances for them in the Premier League.

Injury issues have been largely to blame and that could be what forces Chelsea to think twice about offering Fofana a longer stay.

Since James is believed to have accepted a paycut as part of his new contract, Fofana could now be Chelsea’s highest-paid player, which could be alarming.

That said, he has managed to put together 28 appearances this season, which is twice as many as last season and represents his busiest campaign since leaving Leicester City for big money.

Fofana is now 25 years old, an age at which most players are coming into their prime if they haven’t been disrupted by injury setbacks.

The centre-back probably needs to prove his track record over another season before Chelsea make any decision over a longer deal for him.

4. Trevoh Chalobah (2028)

There have been a few points in Chalobah’s career where it’s looked like Chelsea have been ready to let him go, but he has played more than 40 times in the Premier League since returning early from a loan spell with Crystal Palace in January 2025.

Only Enzo Fernandez has logged more minutes of gametime than Chalobah in all competitions this season out of Chelsea’s outfield players.

Chalobah’s next appearance in the Premier League will be his 100th in Chelsea colours, symbolising the progress he has made.

At the age of 26, Chalobah has established himself in west London and his association with Chelsea could continue.

3. Levi Colwill (2029)

Colwill has always been a coveted product of the Chelsea system and now has 75 first-team appearances for the club to his name as a 23-year-old.

The defender hasn’t played this season due to an ACL injury, so Chelsea will have to see how he emerges after his recovery.

Next season will likely be one of consolidation for Colwill, after which Chelsea will have to start thinking about his future again.

2. Marc Cucurella (2028)

Cucurella has become one of Chelsea’s more reliable players – and a reliable sh*thouse – after initially struggling following his 2022 move from Brighton.

The left-back signed a six-year contract at the time of his transfer and although he was rewarded with a new deal in the summer, it was to increase his salary and not the length of his stay.

Thus, Cucurella is still under contract until 2028. He could still deserve a prolonged stay, although he will be approaching 30 by the time his terms expire, so Chelsea will need to be vigilant for any signs of decline.

1. Josh Acheampong (2029)

Acheampong signed his current Chelsea contract in December 2024 as he was breaking into the first team.

He has seven Premier League starts to his name this season, either as a centre-back or right-back. He may have to nail down one of those positions to specialise in as his career progresses, but he’s been getting a healthy amount of gametime for a teenage prospect.

Acheampong will still be in his early twenties by the time his current contract reaches its expiry date, so as long as he keeps developing, he’s someone Chelsea would be keen to keep around for longer.

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