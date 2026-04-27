Top Chelsea scorers since BlueCo takeover: Enzo Fernandez closing in on 2nd…

The BlueCo era at Chelsea since their May 2022 takeover has been characterised by reckless spending, a lack of managerial stability, and on a much more positive note, winning the Club World Cup.

Since Todd Boehly and co. took control of Chelsea, they have aggressively approached the transfer market, breaking the British transfer record to sign Enzo Fernandez in January 2023 and handing out lucrative long-term contracts to plenty of new players.

But they are yet to finish above fourth under BlueCo’s stewardship and have seen their managerial position become something of a revolving door.

There are also lingering question marks about the quality of their attackers, but are those doubts backed up in evidence?

Here are the top 10 highest-scoring Chelsea players since the BlueCo takeover, considering all competitions.

1. Cole Palmer – 53

Chelsea signed Palmer from Manchester City in 2023 and some eyebrows were raised at the £40m fee they spent to do so.

But Palmer has repaid Chelsea richly with his efforts on the pitch ever since, scoring 25 goals in his debut season and hitting double figures again in his next two.

The attacking midfielder reached the landmark of 50 goals for Chelsea by February 2026.

2. Nicolas Jackson – 30

The general consensus is that Jackson wasn’t quite good enough for Chelsea, but the data shows he has been their highest-scoring centre-forward of the BlueCo era so far.

After his 2023 arrival from Villarreal for £32m, Jackson scored 17 goals in his first season and 13 in his second.

It remains to be seen if he will ever play for the club again after his loan spell at Bayern Munich, who have no intention of buying him.

3. Enzo Fernandez – 29

Fernandez has recently become Chelsea’s joint-third highest-scoring midfielder since Frank Lampard left the club in 2014.

His improving goalscoring form is a bonus for Chelsea, who paid almost £107m to sign the Argentine from Benfica in January 2023.

4. Joao Pedro – 22

It has been a productive debut season with Chelsea for 2025 signing Joao Pedro, who joined from Brighton and has enjoyed his best goalscoring campaign in the Premier League.

A £55m transfer fee could have weighed heavy on the Brazilian, who isn’t necessarily an out-and-out centre-forward, but he can reflect well on his first 12 months in blue.

5. Noni Madueke – 20

Chelsea gave Madueke a chance in the Premier League after his adventure abroad with PSV, signing the winger for £28.5m in January 2023.

He would have still had five years to run on the contract he signed by the time he was sold to Arsenal last summer after scoring 20 goals from 92 games for the club.

=6. Raheem Sterling – 19

Sterling was the first major signing for Chelsea in their first summer since the takeover, costing £47.5m to buy from Manchester City.

The winger never quite reached the same heights he achieved with City, although he did manage tallies of nine and 10 goals in his two seasons before being banished away to Arsenal and freed up to join Feyenoord.

=6. Pedro Neto – 19

Neto had five years of Premier League experience with Wolves when Chelsea signed him in 2024, but he had never surpassed five goals in a season for his former club.

The Portuguese winger went on to score nine goals in his debut season (three of which were in the post-season Club World Cup) and has reached double figures for the first time in his career this time around.

8. Christopher Nkunku – 18

Chelsea spent £52m to sign Nkunku from RB Leipzig in 2023, but had to wait to see him in action after an injury in pre-season.

When they did get to use him over the next two years, he scored 18 goals – a tally significantly helped by his seven in their victorious 2024-25 Conference League campaign.

However, a desire to play as more of an out-and-out striker prompted him to leave for AC Milan.

9. Joao Felix – 11

Felix had two spells at Chelsea during the BlueCo era, first on loan from Atletico Madrid in the second half of the 2022-23 season and then after being bought ahead of the 2024-25 season.

He scored four goals while on loan and then seven as a permanent Chelsea player, but the term ‘permanent’ was doing a lot of heavy lifting, as the Portuguese attacker left after half a season.

=10. Conor Gallagher – 10

Gallagher swapped places with Felix in 2024, bringing an end to his long time in the Chelsea system.

After emerging from the academy and completing some productive loan spells, Gallagher scored 10 goals across two seasons in the Chelsea first team.

=10. Mykhaylo Mudryk – 10

One of the big flops of the BlueCo era, Mudryk cost a reported £62m to sign from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023, but it took until his 24th appearance for his first Chelsea goal.

The winger scored seven goals in his first full season with Chelsea, but all three of the goals he scored in his second – prior to his ongoing ban for doping allegations – were in the Conference League.

READ MORE: The shocking Premier League table since Chelsea’s BlueCo takeover

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