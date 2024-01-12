Where are they now? The 12 players Chelsea signed alongside Timo Werner

It’s fair to say that Timo Werner didn’t have the greatest of spells at Chelsea, but what happened to the other 12 players who were signed alongside the German international?

Werner recently made his return to the Premier League by joining Tottenham on loan for the remainder of the season. We’d be lying if we said we weren’t excited to see what Big Ange can get out of the 27-year-old.

Chelsea splashed around £47.5million on Werner back in the summer of 2020 and we’ve checked out the fate of the other 12 players that they signed during that window.

Hakim Ziyech

The Moroccan playmaker had an exquisite first touch, but never really cut the mustard in the Premier League. Despite showcasing some flashes of quality, he never managed to nail down a consistent starting spot.

Following three fairly uneventful years with the club, Ziyech headed out on loan in the summer to regain his best form. With six goal contributions in 14 matches for Galatasaray, he seems to be loving life in Turkey right now.

🦁 Galatasaray'ın yeni transferi Hakim Ziyech, RAMS Park'ta taraftarların içinde! #TrendyolSüperLig pic.twitter.com/NIgnO1HdmL — beIN SPORTS Türkiye (@beINSPORTS_TR) August 19, 2023

Ben Chilwell

You can see why Chelsea splashed around £45million on Chilwell as the 27-year-old is one of the best full-backs in the league when fully fit.

However, remaining injury-free has been a big problem for the England international since making the switch to Stamford Bridge. Over the last three and a half years, Chilwell has missed over 80 games through injury.

Malang Sarr

You’d be forgiven for not realising that Sarr is still on the books at Chelsea. The 25-year-old hasn’t featured for the club since 2021-22 and he seems more than likely to leave in January.

According to reports from Italy, Napoli are interested in the 24-year-old, although it remains to be seen if they will lodge an official offer.

Thiago Silva

Undoubtedly, the best signing that Chelsea made during the summer of 2020. Even in the twilight years of his career, Silva oozes class and is one of the best in the business.

He remains an integral player under Mauricio Pochettino, although his long-term future is in doubt with his contract at Stamford Bridge set to expire in the summer.

The 39-year-old has remained tight-lipped over his future amid links to Brazilian outfit Fluminense.

Thiago Silva! 👊 Completely unmarked and free to head in Chelsea's second.#CHEPNE pic.twitter.com/9iX5PrqsaU — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) January 6, 2024

Edwin Andersson

Chelsea paid a marginal fee to land Andersson and they immediately sent him into their academy. The winger showcased some signs of promise for the U18s but was let go in the summer of 2022.

Andersson has since joined Championship outfit Stoke City and now plays for their U21s. Still just 20 years old, the Swedish winger has plenty of time to build his career up.

Malik Mothersille

Chelsea prized Mothersille away from Leyton Orient, but the young striker struggled to make much of an impression in the academy.

Following a youth loan to Derby County, Mothersille left Chelsea on a permanent basis to pen a two-year contract with League One outfit Peterborough United where he has continued his development.

Jimi Tauriainen

Following his arrival from HJK in 2020, Tauriainen is still on the books at Chelsea today. The 19-year-old currently plays for the U21s but is yet to make a senior appearance.

Kai Havertz

Chelsea fans will always be thankful for that goal against Manchester City, but Havertz never exactly pulled up many trees during his Stamford Bridge stint.

There’s a feeling that Chelsea never managed to find the best role for Havertz during his time at the club and Arsenal seem to be having the same problem right now.

The 24-year-old is a very tidy footballer but hasn’t exactly set the world alight since making the switch across London.

Xavier Mbuyamba

Chelsea swooped in for the young Dutch defender following his release from Barcelona. There was plenty of hype around Mbuyamba at the time although he struggled to make things click at Stamford Bridge.

He missed the majority of his debut season through injury and lasted just two years at the club before he returned to the Netherlands.

These days he is playing for Volendam who currently sit 17th in the Eredivisie.

Edouard Mendy

During his peak years at Chelsea, Mendy was one of the best in the business. He played a key role in their Champions League-winning campaign and won the the Best FIFA Goalkeeper award for his heroics in 2021.

He eventually slipped down the pecking order during his third season with the club and opted for a fresh challenge in the summer.

Mendy was one of several Premier League stars who penned a lucrative deal to join the Saudi Pro League. He now plays for Al-Ahli alongside the likes of Roberto Firmino and Riyad Mahrez.

Edouard Mendy with a smart save to deny Moussa Dembele 🧤🔒#yallaRSL #RoshnSaudiLeague pic.twitter.com/SeSeZ6CZNi — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) October 1, 2023

Teddy Sharman-Lowe

The 20-year-old goalkeeper is yet to make his senior debut for the club as he has spent the last few years out on loan. He’s currently out gaining experience with National League side Bromley.

Aleksi Heino

Chelsea signed the young Finnish forward in 2020, but he struggled to make much of an impression with the club. After making just one appearance for the U18s, Heino was let go just a year after his arrival.

He’s now settled down back in his native country and plays for second-division side SJK Akatemia.

READ NEXT: 6 Chelsea youngsters Mauricio Pochettino has handed debuts in 2023-24

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Chelsea’s top Premier League goalscorer for every initial?