Where are they now? The 5 Chelsea teenagers handed Premier League debuts by Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti only spent two years as Chelsea boss, but he had a substantial impact during that time, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Community Shield.

The Italian boss also handed out a fair few debuts during his stint at Stamford Bridge, but where are all of those players today?

We’ve checked in on the five Chelsea teenagers that Ancelotti handed Premier League debuts and where they all are in 2024.

Josh McEachran

Once dubbed as the next Frank Lampard, McEachran was the hottest prospect in town back in 2010. He was handed his first chance under Ancelotti, but his career never quite took off after that point.

Following various loan spells, he eventually left Chelsea in 2015 to join then-Championship outfit Brentford. He’s spent his entire post-Chelsea career playing in the EFL and these days is kicking it for Oxford United.

“Of course, I have moments where I’m frustrated about what’s happened in my career,” McEachran told Football London in 2020.

“That’s only natural. But it’s in the past, I can’t afford to dwell on it. My motivation is about what I can do next, what I can do to improve myself, what I can do to shape my future.”

Jeffrey Bruma

The Dutch defender was handed his first chance under Ancelotti back in 2009 as Chelsea hammered Blackburn Rovers 5-0 at Stamford Bridge.

He went on to make 10 appearances for the club before he was ultimately let go in 2013. Following spells with PSV and Wolfsburg, the defender now plays in Turkey for Kasimpasa.

Gael Kakuta

Eden Hazard recently described Kakuta as one of the best players he’s ever played with. That’s quite the statement, given Kakuta only ever managed 16 senior appearances for Chelsea.

“You asked me talent. Kakuta by far number one. Talent. I mean, talent. Wow,” Hazard told the Obi One Podcast.

“I think now is easy to say but I think it went a bit too early [to] Chelsea. He was 16 when he when he when he left France for Chelsea, you know? And that step at 16 is a huge step.”

The DR Congo winger has rarely stuck in one place for long as he’s played for 15 different clubs throughout his career. After spending a good chunk of his career in Ligue 1, he’s since dropped down to the French second division with Amiens.

Fabio Borini

Perhaps more memorable from his time at Liverpool and Sunderland, Borini started his professional career with Chelsea back in 2009.

“[Ancelotti impressed me the most] because he was the first coach who drove me to the field and made me officially appear on the field,” Borini told TamSaha Magazine in 2021.

“That’s why I am very grateful to him. I will never forget that he gave me this opportunity.”

You’ll be pleased to know that following stints with AC Milan, Hellas Verona and Fatih Karagumruk, Borini is still going strong today at 33.

In the summer, he penned a two-year deal with Serie B outfit Sampdoria, with the aim of firing them back to the top flight. Although with Sampdoria currently sat eighth in the league, promotion seems unlikely this season.

Patrick van Aanholt

“Ancelotti told me he was pleased with the way I played,” Van Aanholt told reporters after making his Chelsea debut. “He wants me to continue like that.”

While the Dutch full-back never managed to nail down a starting spot at Chelsea, he has enjoyed a good career since leaving the club in 2014.

He’s racked up over 200 Premier League appearances with Sunderland and Crystal Palace along with getting his hands on some silverware with Galatasaray and PSV.

These days he’s still on the books at Galatasaray, although he has spent the last couple of years on loan with PSV.