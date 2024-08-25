Where are they now? The 12 players Chelsea signed alongside Raheem Sterling

Chelsea’s head has gone. In fact, it’s been a headless chicken of a club for some time now. More players than a Love Island audition room, accountants doing overtime to stay the right side of FFP, and manager after manager being chewed up and spat out by the Stamford Bridge sh*tstorm.

New manager Enzo Maresco has dealt with that XXL squad by putting around 15 first team players out to pasture, including one of their marquee signings of 2022, Raheem Sterling.

Sterling wasn’t the only signing that window, though. Not by a long shot. Chelsea are literally addicted to buying players. Couldn’t stop if they wanted to. Let’s take a look at where those 2022 summer signings are now.

Eddie Beach

The young goalkeeper joined the Blues from Southampton’s academy for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2022. The Wales under-19 and under-21 international is yet to make his senior debut for Chelsea, and has spent time on loan at Chelmsford City and Gateshead.

Beach has now joined League One Crawley Town on a season-long loan, as they attempt to avoid the drop straight back down to League Two.

Omari Hutchinson

Chelsea plucked Omari Hutchinson from Arsenal’s academy in 2022. Hutchinson was a huge prospect for the future and there was hope he’d be able to break into the senior team sooner rather than later.

After just one Premier League appearance and one FA Cup game, the wonderkid was sent out on loan to Ipswich Town, with home he gained promotion after playing almost every game of their Championship season.

In the summer of 2024, Hutchinson joined newly-promoted Tractor Boys on a permanent transfer, where he’s looked very promising in his two games so far.

Wesley Fofana

Wesley Fofana is one injured man. The centre-back has played in just 16 Premier League games for Chelsea since joining from Leicester City for an initial £70m in 2022.

Even in his second and final season at Leicester, he managed to get onto the pitch on just seven occasions in the Premier League.

He has started Chelsea’s first two league matches of the 2024-25 season; there may yet be hope for the young Frenchman at Stamford Bridge.

Marc Cucurella

You know exactly what Marc Cucurella is up to these days—he’s still a Chelsea player, but now he’s an Estrella-drinking European Champion.

Dyed his hair red, danced on tables, singing songs about himself. Mock him if you like—we’d be doing exactly the same, and you’re a liar if you say you wouldn’t.

Kalidou Koulibaly

Koulibaly’s one-and-only season at Chelsea was not a memorable one. He cost the Blues £33million, played 32 games in all competitions, scored one great volley against Tottenham, finished 12th in the Premier League, then sauntered off to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia for £20million.

He did win a Saudi domestic treble with Al-Hilal, alongside Neymar, Sergej-Milinkovic Savic, and Aleksandar Mitrovic, to be fair.

Carney Chukwuemeka

Chukwuemeka was just 18 years old when he signed for Chelsea, a promising number 10/winger. Opportunities did present themselves in his first season at the club, but mainly as cameo appearances off the bench.

In 2023-24, it looked like the ex-Aston Villa youngster was going to be given a proper run in the starting XI, but then came the injury…

Big old knee injury. Ended his season. He’s still on the Chelsea books but is being heavily linked with a move away—AC Milan if you believe the rumours. The Rossoneri eyeing up an ex-Chelsea midfield of Carney and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Nice.

Gabriel Slonina

The youngest goalkeeper to appear for USMNT, Gaga Slonina, signed for Chelsea in the summer of 2022 before being immediately loaned back to the Chicago Fire from whence he came.

Slonina has bags of potential, and after spending last season on loan with Eupen in the Belgian Pro League, he’s now on loan again—this time at Barnsley in League One.

Zak Sturge

Sturge is also one very much for the future. He was brought to Samford Bridge as an 18-year-old left-back in 2022, spent a year in Chelsea’s academy, and the first half of the 2023-24 season on loan at Peterborough United.

He was recalled in January of 2024 and, if you’ve seen him since, please do let us know.

Tyler Dibling

Dibling joined Chelsea’s academy from Southampton in July 2022. He spent two months at Cobham, didn’t quite settle, and went back to Southampton in September of the same year.

He has now featured in both of Southampton’s Premier League games so far this season… Perhaps he made a wise decision.

Cesare Casadei

The eternal wonderkid joined Chelsea’s youth setup from Inter Milan back in 2022. He spent most of his first season on loan at Reading, then had a little run in the first team before being loaned out to Leicester City.

Casadei now finds himself back at the Bridge, in training exile alongside half of the first-team squad, due to that bulging squad size.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Gabon’s greatest-ever player by about 12,000,000 lightyears came to the Bridge in 2022, aged 33, and largely stunk the place out. These things happen.

After that lone forgettable season, he moved back to Ligue 1—where he made his name—with Marseille, where he ripped it up, scoring 17 goals in 34 appearances.

Auba recently signed for Al-Qadsiah in the Saudi Pro League semiretirement home for fading superstars.

Denis Zakaria

Signed on loan, did little and now plays for Monaco. Move on everybody.